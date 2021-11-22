Bitcoin City, new name for the FED and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Not even the announcement of a Bitcoin City in El Salvador with the right to volcanic mining and zero income tax was enough to boost Bitcoin above US$ 60,000 over the weekend, with investors eyeing a possible reduction in US Thanksgiving holiday trading volume on Thursday (25).

There are also expectations of the possible replacement of Jerome Powel at the Federal Reserve (FED), the US central bank. The possible appointment of the new FED president in the coming days would have the potential to change the course of the discussion around the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country, especially of stablecoins, cryptoactives that have parity with fiat currencies like the dollar.

On the other hand, analysts see little chance of a drastic change in the agency’s agenda. In addition to current incumbent Jerome Powell, economist Lael Brainard, who has already occupied a seat on the Fed’s board since 2014 is in the running for the vacancy.

The moment of uncertainty makes Bitcoin start the week again in the red, with a 3.1% retreat, to US$ 57,259. Technical analysts stress that the $60,000 level has become a resistance and that it will need to beat the $61,000 level to regain enough bullish momentum to ensure a convincing short-term rebound.

Most of the cryptos in the top 10 are also operating in decline today, with Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) losing between 3% and 5%. Solana (SOL) remains at US$ 217 after a jump of 1.7% in 24 hours.

The highlight of the day is Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum’s rival which soared more than 50% last week and reached a new historic high of around $145 after creator Ava Labs announced a partnership with Deloitte to build more efficient platforms fundraising for disasters and emergencies.

Even down to $134 this morning, the earnings are enough to keep AVAX in the top 10 by market value, displacing the meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

On the downside, the crypto with the worst performance is Gala (GALA), which corrects 20% after a significant increase of almost 300% in the last week.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$57,259.73 -3.1% Ethereum (ETH) $4,197.69 -3.8% Binance Coin (BNB) $569.64 -3.4% Solana (SOL) $217.18 +1.7% Cardano (ADA) $1.81 -4.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours LINK (LN) $289.14 +21.8% Elrond (EGLD) $471.01 +18.3% IOTA (MIOTA) $1.50 +13.5% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $4.26 +11.2% Olympus (OHM) US$ 900.49 +10.6%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Gala (GALA) US$ 0.370248 -20.4% Arweave (AR) US$ 62.37 -13.4% Kadena (KDA) $16.56 -11.9% Helium (HNT) $13.17 -8.6% Safemoon (SAFEMOON) $0.00000307 -6.4%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 61.79 +2.89% BTCN Hashdex (BITH11) BRL 78.00 +1.56% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 72.57 +6.72% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 20.60 +0.68% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.60 +6.6%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (22):

El Salvador to build Bitcoin City financed with bonds backed by digital currency

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced plans on Saturday (20) to open Bitcoin City, a real city with homes, businesses, airport, port and rail service with an economy that will revolve entirely around the cryptocurrency .

It will be built in a circular shape around a square with a Bitcoin symbol. The plan is to create the new town at the base of the Conchagua volcano, whose energy would be used for sustainable Bitcoin mining.

According to Bukele, city residents will not pay income, property, capital gains or payroll taxes. The tax will be applied only on services, at a rate of 10%.

The works will be financed with half of the US$ 1 billion in Bitcoin-backed government bonds that will be issued by the government – ​​the other half will be destined to buy more bitcoins.

The issuance of the first Bitcoin bonds will be brokered by Blockstream, in partnership with the broker Bitfinex. According to Samson Mow, director of strategy at Blockstream, the bonds will be denominated in US dollars for 10 years and will initially pay 6.5% interest per year.

After a period of dressing (lock) five years, El Salvador will begin selling its holdings in cryptocurrencies and paying an additional dividend to bondholders. After 10 years, the annual percentage yield will be 146%, assuming Bitcoin hits $1 million over the next five years. “El Salvador will become the Singapore of Latin America,” said Mow.

Billionaire abandons Ethereum with criticism of high network rates

Cryptocurrency billionaire Zhu Su, founder of the venture capital fund Three Arrows Capital, has abandoned Ethereum, a project he has been a supporter and sponsor for years. In a series of Twitter posts, Su criticized the blockchain’s known scalability (network growth capacity) issues.

“Yes, I abandoned Ethereum, despite supporting it in the past. Yes, Ethereum has dropped its users, despite supporting them in the past. The idea of ​​sitting around masturbating, watching the burn [de tokens] and preparing purity tests, while no newbie can pay for the network, it’s disgusting,” he fired.

Even after lowering the tone shortly after and praising projects that try to solve Ethereum’s problems, the investor reinforced the idea that the platform needs to think more about how to reduce the costs of transacting on the network.

“I don’t know what the solution is. But I know that for the millions of new users to come, they shouldn’t be shy about going to other ecosystems. Not even developers should be ashamed to build them”, he pointed out.

In times of congestion, a transaction on the UniSwap decentralized exchange, which runs on Ethereum, can cost $100. Currently, the price is as high as $82, according to the Etherscan monitor.

Square announces details of its decentralized exchange

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Square and Twitter, released a white paper on Friday (19) for a new decentralized Bitcoin exchange (DEX) called tbDEX.

tbDEX promises to offer the same experience as a decentralized broker like UniSwap, with the right to swap (exchange) tokens between users. On the other hand, the proposal is to offer a hybrid platform that has no governance token and requires identity verification – therefore, it is not actually decentralized.

As a way to gain regulatory approval to operate, the exchange also plans to deploy a blockchain forensic analysis system to track potentially fraudulent or money laundering related transactions.

There is no forecast for the launch of tbDEX yet. Square is currently getting feedback from the community to get the project off the ground.

