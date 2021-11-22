Black Consciousness Day: 10 Portuguese expressions of racist origin

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In your daily life, it is possible that you are using, without knowing it, words that originated from discrimination against black people or that refer to slavery

The history of slavery and discrimination against blacks in Brazil left marks that extend to the language we use in our daily lives.

In many cases, the association of the color black with something negative is evident in phrases such as: you are on my “black list”, she bought the computer on the “black market”, or I am the “black sheep” of the family. But certain expressions of racist origin are much less obvious.

To raise awareness and suggest that they be abolished from everyday life, the Public Defender of Bahia launched a kind of dictionary of racist expressions for Black Awareness Day.

“Our language was built under the strong influence of the period of enslavement and many of these expressions are still used today, even if unconsciously or unintentionally. We need to rethink the use of words and expressions that are the result of a racist construction”, says the introductory text of the booklet, called “Racist Expressions of Daily Life”.

Get to know ten expressions of racist origin cited in this dictionary that are still part of the vocabulary of many Brazilians:

1. Bedside table

The booklet of the Public Defender of Bahia states that, although there is more than one explanation for the origin of this word, one of them refers to “servants, generally enslaved people, who were supposed to hold objects for their masters and were forbidden to speak”.

Because of this, the dictionary recommends that the word “nightstand” be replaced in people’s daily lives by “bedside table”. In 2019, furniture chain Etna announced on Black Awareness Day that it would abolish the term from its catalog and from all its stores.

In a video campaign, the company explained that, although many people use “nightstand” without knowing its origin, the name refers to the period of slavery in Brazil, when enslaved people spent day and night immobile by their bed to attend to requests from the “gents”.

“Without realizing it, we still carry racist terms like that, but we know it’s always time to change and evolve,” said the video released by Etna in 2019.

2. Color of sin

The booklet of the Public Defender of Bahia explains that the expression “the color of sin”, often used as “praise” by white people, carries the racist culture of “hypersexualization of black bodies, stigmatized in the colonial period, when the ‘gentlemen’ sexually assaulted black women and saw it as a moment of fun”.

Other expressions mentioned in the booklet also refer to this sexualization of black people, especially women. The publication highlights that this objectification paves the way for sexual violence and discrimination.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Primer of the Public Defender’s Office highlights that the use of expressions of racist origin can mean micro-aggression against black people

“The expression ‘export-type mulatto’, for example, often used as a form of praise, reinforces the hypersexualized stereotype that applies to black women, which dates back to the time when slaves were objectified and eroticized, and is still seen today as women who are supposed to be unsuitable for marriage,” says the document.

The expression “to give with a stick”, used nowadays to express “abundance” or “great quantity”, also refers to the violence of slavery.

“Expression originated in slave ships. Many of those captured preferred to die rather than be enslaved and went on hunger strike on the crossing between the African continent and Brazil. To force them to feed, a ‘eating stick’ was created to play angu, soup and other foods by mouth”, says the dictionary of the Public Defender of Bahia.

For this reason, the publication suggests that, instead of saying, for example: “there were people to beat”, people would say “there were a lot of people” or “a lot of people”.

Another variation of the expression originating in slavery, also widely used nowadays, is: “nor a pau”. In this case, it can be replaced by: “no way”.

4. On the thighs

The expression “on the thighs” is often used to refer to something badly done. But, according to the booklet of the Public Defender of Bahia, it has its origins in the “time of Brazilian slavery, when the tiles were made of clay, molded into the thighs of enslaved people. As size and shape varied, the expression refers to something poorly done” .

5. Denigrate

This word, used to say that someone is “smearing” someone’s image or reputation, comes from the Latin denigrāre, which means “to blacken”.

“It has at its root the meaning of ‘making black’. Used as a synonym for defaming or slandering, it reinforces, once again, being black as negative, offensive”, says the “dictionary” of the Public Defender of Bahia.

6. Dispute the denies

This expression, used to refer to “untie a game”, is based on both slavery and misogyny and contempt for women, according to the booklet.

“At that time, it was common to see slaveholders placing a black enslaved woman as a prize in games or bets”, says the defender’s publication, which recommends that we no longer use this expression.

7. Half bowl

Like “on the thighs,” half a bowl is an expression often used to refer to something mediocre or poorly done. Again the term has its origins in slavery.

“Blacks who worked by force in the gold mines did not always achieve their goals. When this happened, they received as punishment only half the food bowl and earned the nickname ‘half bowl’, which today means something worthless and mediocre” , says the Dictionary of Racist Expressions of Everyday Life.

8. Macumba

The word was originally used as the name of a percussion instrument of African origin, similar to a reco-reco instrument, says the booklet.

However, in Brazil, it started to be used in a pejorative way to refer to offerings to orixás in African-based religions. The defender emphasizes that each religion of African origin has its own name to refer to offerings and suggests that the correct terms be adopted in everyday life, without attributing a negative connotation to a rite that must be respected as part of a religion.

According to the booklet, in Candomblé and ubanda, there is talk of “ebo” or “dispatch” to deal with offerings to orixás or spiritual entities. “Let’s stop stereotyping African-based religions and each one follow with their faith”, suggests the publication of the defender.

9. Mulatto

The booklet highlights that the term “mulatto”, in the Spanish language, referred to the male offspring of the crossing of the horse with the donkey or of the mare with the donkey – what in Portuguese we call a mule.

The term, which defines the crossbred animal, came to be used, according to the Houaiss dictionary, from the 16th century onwards as an analogy to refer to children of white mothers and black fathers, or vice versa. In other words, a crossbred animal is compared to a human being descended from whites and blacks.

“The enormous pejorative charge is even greater when one says ‘export-type mulatto’, reiterating the racist view of the black woman’s body as a commodity,” says the Daily Racist Expressions dictionary.

10. Slave

An increasingly fashionable discussion concerns the use of the word enslaved in place of “slave”, to refer to Africans forcibly brought to Brazil during Portuguese colonization.

The Bahia Public Defender’s Dictionary explains the argument behind this: “Using the word ‘slave’ suggests that it is an inherent characteristic and condition of the person, as it was something imposed on the African people, who were kidnapped and tortured by slavery. The word suggests dehumanization, forgetting the history and legacy of these peoples for world history.”

Although these expressions are not always used with the “intention” of offending or discriminating, the advocacy publication suggests that people voluntarily give them up, because they reinforce a culture of subjugating, sexualizing and degrading blacks.

“Racism is revealed in different ways in our society. These micro-aggressions, in addition to reproducing a racist discourse, by identifying blackness as a marker of social inferiority, affect the well-being of black people”, says the Public Defender of Bahia.