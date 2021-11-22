Black Consciousness Day: 10 Portuguese expressions of racist origin

by

group of people

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

In your daily life, it is possible that you are using, without knowing it, words that originated from discrimination against black people or that refer to slavery

The history of slavery and discrimination against blacks in Brazil left marks that extend to the language we use in our daily lives.

In many cases, the association of the color black with something negative is evident in phrases such as: you are on my “black list”, she bought the computer on the “black market”, or I am the “black sheep” of the family. But certain expressions of racist origin are much less obvious.

To raise awareness and suggest that they be abolished from everyday life, the Public Defender of Bahia launched a kind of dictionary of racist expressions for Black Awareness Day.

“Our language was built under the strong influence of the period of enslavement and many of these expressions are still used today, even if unconsciously or unintentionally. We need to rethink the use of words and expressions that are the result of a racist construction”, says the introductory text of the booklet, called “Racist Expressions of Daily Life”.