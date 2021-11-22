Black Friday is WAP. We have tested the WAP ROBOT WSMART robot vacuum

Black Friday is on WAP. See the company’s releases in the unboxing series with Tribuna collaborators

We are in the week of sexta-feira Negra and the tribune and the WAP have something new for you. This Sunday we started a series of unboxing-style publications with the best-selling products from WAP. Tribuna’s employees will live the experience of the most famous digital influencers and share all this with you, the reader of the most beloved newspaper in Curitiba, and future WAP customer.

In the debut episode who presents the super WAP ROBOT WSMART is coordinator of digital operations, Rafael Maia. The most “technological” guy on our team will be responsible for showing in detail how the consumption dream of almost all Brazilians works.

This incredible Smart Vacuum Robot fully automatically sweeps, vacuums and wipes, leaving your environment clean and renewed in no time. You no longer have to worry about vacuuming the floor and wiping it every day, the WAP ROBOT WSMART does it for you!

With modern design, innovative technology and silent, the WAP ROBOT WSMART is a robot vacuum cleaner that works alone and does not need help. With a slim design, it can reach hard-to-reach places for a thorough cleaning.

Due to its rubberized wheels it is possible to climb on uneven surfaces. It’s super easy to use, just one click to start cleaning. And it has a remote control, to make everything even easier.