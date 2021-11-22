Bobby Kotick admits to resigning if he cannot solve problems quickly • Eurogamer.pt

Activision Blizzard remains at the center of a hurricane initiated by the legal process it is being targeted, during which reports of toxic environments and a constant culture of sexual harassment were made public.

After several developments, with attempts to remedy the situation with external help, the company again faced a heavy blow when it was made public that Bobby Kotick, president of Activision, was aware of the main problems and did nothing to solve them.

Now, according to The Wall Street Journal (thanks to the VGC), Kotick was in a meeting with several executives and has not said he is willing to step down in the face of the new revelations, but admits that this could happen if he cannot quickly resolve the issues. serious problems in the company.

After nearly 1800 employees signed the petition calling for the dismissal of Kotick, who was criticized for knowing the sexual harassment did nothing other than being accused of mistreating Activision Blizzard employees, the company’s president faces the wrath of industry and employees, many of them demanding his resignation.

Kotick denies the allegations he was targeted and although he is considering resigning in the future, for now he says he will remain in the lead and will do everything to resolve the problems.