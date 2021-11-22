Bolsonaro attacks proposal and threatens to react “out of 4 lines”







Jair Bolsonaro REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

The president Jair Bolsonaro criticized this Monday, 22, the project of semi-presidentialism, defended by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), his ally, and insinuated that the proposal would be “play outside the 4 lines” – which could do it also to combat the proposal.

Asked about the topic by a supporter on the way out of Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro said that the idea is “idiotic” and that it won’t get anywhere. “Something is so stupid that it’s not even possible to discuss. I’m not going to start arguing with anyone about it. Now I say that I play within the four lines. Whoever leaves, I leave, then I’m forced to fight the guy outside the four lines,” he said.

Bolsonaro uses the expression to affirm that he has acted within the limits of the Constitution and that he has never tried to plan a coup d’état, as they accuse him.

The semi-presidential proposal calls for the election of a prime minister by Congress, who would share power with the elected president, in a Brazilian mixture of presidentialism and parliamentarism. The idea was defended by Arthur Lira several times.

“The provision of a dual responsibility of the government, or of a shared responsibility of the government, which would answer both to the President of the Republic and to the Parliament, may be the institutional mechanism that we so much lack in moments of more acute political crises” said the president of the Chamber on the 15th, during a legal seminar in Lisbon.

Earlier this year, Lira even talked about presenting a proposal to adopt the idea as of 2026, but it didn’t go any further.

Bolsonaro accused the proposal’s supporters, without naming names, of wanting to “cover up other things”.

“Why do they throw that out there? To cover up other things. What a lot of people are worried about is that the breast is over,” he said.