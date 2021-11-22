Bolsonaro sanctions a bill creating the gas voucher; see who is entitled – Economy

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Monday, 22, the bill establishing the gas aid. The benefit will be paid to low-income families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico) from the federal government with monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the minimum wage (today, R$550) or who have among their members residing in the same household who receives the continuous benefit benefit (BPC), paid to the elderly and people with low-income disability.

According to the law, assistance will preferably be granted to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under monitoring of urgent protective measures.

Families entitled to the benefit will receive, every two months, the amount corresponding to a portion of at least 50% of the average national reference price for a 13 kg cylinder of cooking gas.

The average price of a cooking gas canister is R$ 102.52, according to the latest weekly survey released by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

In a note released on Monday, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic informs that, to make the program viable, the government will use the structure of Auxílio Brasil (a substitute for Bolsa Família) to operationalize the payment of benefits. In other words, there will be no new registration to receive the benefit.

The official forecast is to serve up to 19 million families – 14.6 million families that are in the CadÚnico and receive the Bolsa Família and 4.7 million that are covered by the BPC.

The government must regulate, within 60 days after publication of the law, the criteria on which families will have access to the benefit, as well as its frequency. The installments, however, cannot be paid with an interval longer than 60 days.

The program will last for five years. Thus, as payment will be made every two months, the forecast is that 30 installments will be paid to each beneficiary.