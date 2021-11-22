Bolsonaro sanctions gas aid for low-income families – News

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, sanctioned the law that instituted gas aid, a project created to reduce the effects of the price of this product on the budget of low-income families. The sanction was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Monday (22) with the date of the last Friday (19), the deadline for the Chief Executive to give his approval to the proposal.

The benefit, which was called “Gás dos Brasileiros”, will be granted to families enrolled in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs) with monthly per capita income of less than half the minimum wage or who have members who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit ( BPC). Assistance will preferably be granted to women who have been victims of domestic violence and who are under monitoring of urgent protective measures.

The law provides that each family is entitled to at least 50% of the average value of a 13 kg gas cylinder, every two months, established by the Price Survey System (SLP) of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ( ANP) in the last six months. The program is expected to last for five years.

The gas-aid bill was approved by the Chamber of Deputies at the end of September and by the Federal Senate on October 19th. As it underwent alterations, the text returned to the Chamber, receiving approval on October 27th.

resource source

The gas aid will have as a costing source the royalties owed to the Federal Government due to the production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons under the production sharing regime; the portion of the revenue from the sale of the Union’s surplus oil; the signing bonus in bidding on areas for the exploration of oil and natural gas; the dividends from Petrobras received by the Federal Government; the revenues collected through the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide) levied on the import and sale of oil and derivatives; and other budget allocations.