Bolsonaro sanctions the creation of gas aid of at least 50% of the value of the 13 kg cylinder – 11/22/2021 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) sanctioned this Monday (22) the creation of aid for the purchase of cooking gas. The beneficiary families will be entitled, every two months, to receive an amount corresponding to at least half the price of the 13 kg cylinder.

The “Gas allowance for Brazilians” law determines that families enrolled in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs) with a monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the minimum wage can be benefited.

Families that have among their members who receive the BPC (Continued Cash Benefit) can also receive assistance.

Assistance should preferably be given to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under monitoring of urgent protective measures.

According to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the current average value of this cylinder is R$ 102.52. The gas voucher will be calculated based on the average price of the last six months.

The sanctioned law originated in a project by deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP). The text seeks to minimize the effect of gas prices on the budget of low-income families.

In the year, the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder rose 30%. The scenario has been leading low-income families to opt for firewood or charcoal for cooking.

The government will use the Auxílio Brasil structure to operationalize the payments. The sanctioned text must still be regulated. There is no mention of the start date for payments.

The law enacted this Monday (22) does not indicate the program’s budget. To pay the Brazilians’ Gas, the dividends paid by Petrobras to the Federal Government, the portions of royalties due to the Union due to the production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons under the production sharing regime and the bonus of signing of bids for areas for the exploration of oil and natural gas.

On another front, President Bolsonaro said, at the end of July, that Petrobras would use funds from a fund to pay the gas voucher to the poorest. In September, the company announced that it will invest R$300 million in a program, which is still being studied, to guarantee the purchase of the cylinder.

“The initiative aims to expand social action with greater alignment with that practiced by other market players and is justified by the effects of the exceptional and emergency situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic”, informed the state-owned company.