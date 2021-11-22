Bomb! Camila Queiroz recorded the last chapter of Verdades Secretas 2

Camila Queiroz who was fired from TV Globo last Wednesday, November 17th, recorded most of his scenes that will air in the final chapter of Secret Truths 2 which will be available on Globoplay from December 15th.

Remembering that the only scene that was not shot by Queiroz was the tragic outcome of Angel. But with the help of a body double, the protagonist’s final take will be recorded in the next few days at Estúdios Globo in Rio de Janeiro.

Advertising Unable to load ad

new protagonist

If nothing changes, Lara (Júlia Byrro) and Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) will be the stars of the third part of Carrasco’s soap opera, which has become an audience phenomenon in the powerful streaming.

Júlia Byrro will be the protagonist of Secret Truths 3 (Courtesy/Pedro Pinho)

After killing Angel (Camila Queiroz), Lara will team up with Matheus to rise in the profession. It is noteworthy that the characters of Sérgio Guize, Romulo Estrela, Rainer Cadete and Agatha Moreira will remain in Secret Truths 3.

Read the statement of the resignation of Camila Queiroz in full:

Actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, a soap opera on Globoplay. Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the recording period of the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended by seven days. To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands.

Camila Queiroz as Angel in Verdades Secretas 2 (Reproduction: Globo)

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept.