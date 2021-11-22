Botafogo wins Brasil de Pelotas and is anticipated Series B champion

Botafogo is champion of the Series B of Brasileirão with a round in advance as Coritiba stumbled against CSA

O Botafogo won the title of Serie B in advance this Sunday (21), by defeating Brasil de Pelotas 1-0 at Bento Freitas, in the 37th round of the competition.

After Rafael Navarro’s cross, Diego Gonçalves scored the winning goal in Alvinegra in Pelotas, 20 minutes into the first half.

With the result against the team from Rio Grande do Sul and with Coritiba’s 1-0 defeat to the CSA in Couto Pereira, the team from Alvinegro reached 69 points, five points ahead of the team from Paraná, and can no longer be reached..

Glorious had already guaranteed access to the Serie A of Brazilian championship to beat the Worker 2-1, last Monday (15), at Nilton Santos.

Now, Botafogo will face Guarani next Sunday (28), at 4 pm (GMT), in a formal game, when they will receive the cup in front of their fans. The Bugre, in turn, enters the field fighting for a place in the top four.

It is worth remembering that the title of the second division guarantees a direct place in the third phase of the Brazil’s Cup of 2022.