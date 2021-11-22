Botafogo wins Brasil de Pelotas and wins Serie B for the second time – 11/21/2021

With a goal scored by Diego Gonçalves, Botafogo beat Brasil de Pelotas at Bento Freitas and sealed the conquest of the Brazilian Championship of Serie B in 2021. The only goal of the match came in the first half, after a free kick.

Fogão finished the 37th round with 69 points, five more than vice-leader Coritiba, a difference that makes it impossible for Coxa to still fight for the cup.

It is the second time that Botafogo is champion of Serie B, the other time was in 2015. So far, Botafogo’s campaign has totaled 20 wins in 37 games, in addition to nine draws and eight defeats.

In the last round, Fogão will receive the cup in front of their fans, at Nilton Santos, against Guarani. Lantern of B, Brazil closes its participation in the tournament against CSA

Rafael Navarro: name of the game and the championship

Navarro was responsible for the beautiful pass that resulted in Diego Gonçalves’ goal, another assist for the striker’s collection in this Serie B. It was the ninth pass to goal, in addition to the 14 goals he has in the competition. Navarro was substituted midway through the second half for Rafael Moura’s entry and was cheered by the fans present at Bento Freitas.

Barreto: watching the dressing room party

Expelled in the second half for a foul in Poveda, Barreto was the man short of the Botafogo team. With the team structured, the embezzlement was not lacking for the team, which managed to manage the result despite the numerical disadvantage.

friend result

Botafogo managed to secure the Serie B title today thanks to the result of CSA, which beat Coritiba 1-0, thus preventing the Paraná team’s mathematical chances of fighting for the cup in the last round.

Black Consciousness

In action for the Black Consciousness Day, celebrated yesterday (20), Botafogo moved its traditional stripes for today’s match to point out the inequalities caused by racism.

game timeline

At 20 minutes into the first half, after a free kick on the left side, Rafael Navarro rolls the ball for Diego Gonçalves to open the scoring. At 12 minutes into the second half, defensive midfielder Barreto, from Botafogo, was sent off for a foul in Poveda. In addition to the expulsion, the move almost resulted in a Xavante draw, with the ball kicked by Renatinho passing close to the crossbar. At the end of the second half, at 49 minutes, Ronald still scored the second goal for Botafogo, but the move was disallowed.

DATASHEET

BRAZIL-RS 0 X 1 BOTAFOGO

Competition: Brazilian Championship – Series B (37th round)

Date: November 21, 2021, Sunday

Hour: 16h, from Brasilia

Local: Bento Freitas Stadium, in Pelotas/RS

Referee: Alisson Sidnei Furtado (TO)

Assistants: Fábio Pereira and Cipriano da Silva Sousa (both from TO)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Goals: Diego Gonçalves (Botafogo) at 20′ of the 1st T

Yellow cards: Icaro and Caio Rangel (Brasil de Pelotas); Luis Oyama (Botafogo)

Red card: Barreto (Botafogo)

Brazil-RS: Matheus Nogueira; Netto (Oliveira), Leandro Camilo, Ícaro and Paulinho; Diego Gomes (Renatinho), Bruno Matias and Patrick; Caio Rangel (Gabriel Poveda), Rildo and Erison. Technician: Jerson Testoni

Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Joel Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Luis Oyama (Ricardinho), Barreto and Marco Antonio (Romildo); Warley (Ronald), Diego Gonçalves (Matheus Frizzo) and Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura). Technician: Enderson Moreira