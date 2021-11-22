Boy reports assault at MC Kevin’s widow’s ball

An actor denounced having been the victim of aggression by security guards at the “Baile da Doutora”, which marked the debut of Deolane Bezerra as a DJ and singer, last night.

On social media, Enrico Borin shared videos and photos surrounded by employees, with one of the men holding his neck. He said he was accused of stealing a hat during the event and was violently approached, with other guests even intervening to try to help him.

“This video shows when Deolane’s Ball bouncer suffocates me, and I started to lose feeling (sic) and I fainted at the time, it was a stranglehold at the time, he even threatened me saying he would pick me up outside, and I passed out soon then I fell into a huge hole, full of rocks, what sustained me so as not to hit the back of my head and die was the cap I was wearing in”, detailed Enrico, also saying that, finally, the guy who really had committed the theft was found.

The actor, who is also a model, explained in a post that his mother received the invitation to the party and that he was not a crasher. Enrico still reinforced being a fan of Deolane.

The boy also pointed out that he already had his cap on when he arrived at the event, defending himself once again against the security guard’s accusation. In another image posted on the young man’s Instagram, in October, he appears with an accessory very similar to the one he wore at the party last night, in São Paulo.

The boy also shared another record of the aggression in which his mother, who accompanies him to the ball, appears desperate and supported by other people, while Enrico continued to lie on the floor, apparently having difficulty breathing and being attended to by the Fire Department.

Enrico even claimed that the security guard who assaulted him goes “side by side” with Deolane, branding MC Kevin’s widow in the publication.

O UOL he tried to contact the lawyer and his manager, but so far there has been no response. If there is, the article will be updated.

In addition to Deolane, the group Pixote and funk player Livinho, as well as MC Davi, one of the interpreters of “Bipolar”, also participated in the “Baile da Doutora”, opening the event. Tickets for the festival, which took place at Arena Estaiada, in the south of São Paulo, were sold for between R$ 180 and R$ 350.