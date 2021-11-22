Brasileirão: Bahia and Cuiabá tie without goals

no goals for Bahia and Cuiabá, at Arena Fonte Nova, this Sunday night (21). By the 34th round of the brazilian, the teams tied 0-0 and added one point each to the competition table.

With the result, the Steel Squadron remains in 17th place, with 37 points, and the Dourado, with 43, occupies 11th place.

The game

In the first half of the match in Salvador, Bahia had more possession of the ball, but did not transform the advantage into clear chances for a goal. Cuiabá, in turn, was looking for spaces and created the main opportunities to open the scoreboard. On minute 17, Max took advantage of the leftovers after a corner and submitted the first shot to remove paint from Danilo Fernandes’s crossbar. Afterwards, the midfielder gave a pass to Rafael Gava, who sent him to the back of the net, but the offside was marked at the beginning of the play. Dourado continued to press more and almost went ahead in two arrivals by Jenison – in one of them, the attacker headed alone, but out.

On the way back from the break, Bahia organized itself better offensively and started taking danger to the goal defended by Walter. In one of the arrivals, in the 25th minute, Rossi submitted a low shot from outside the area and demanded good intervention from the visiting goalkeeper. Later, Rodriguinho beat Uillian Correia and shot from a distance, over the goal. With a different posture from the initial stage, the Dourado did not give Danilo Fernandes any work. The last good chance of the game, in additions, was for the Bahian team. Rossi crossed for Rodallega, who climbed well and headed the crossbar.

