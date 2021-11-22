Brazil has the 4th highest unemployment rate in the world, points out ranking with 44 countries | Economy

The survey shows that unemployment in Brazil is more than double the global average rate and also the worst among the members of the G20 (group that brings together the 19 richest countries in the world and the European Union) who have already released figures for August or September.

The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 13.2% in the quarter ended in August, reaching 13.7 million workers, according to the latest survey released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate was below 12%, jumping to 14.7% in Q1 2021.

According to the ranking, only Costa Rica, Spain and Greece registered a higher unemployment rate in August than in Brazil. See table below:

1 of 2 Ranking of unemployment in the world in 2021 — Photo: Economy g1 Ranking of unemployment in the world in 2021 — Photo: Economy g1

Of the countries that make up the G20, only 3 have not yet released official unemployment figures for the 3rd quarter: South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

In the group of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, the unemployment rate dropped to 5.8% in September, and is now 0.5 percentage point above the pre-pandemic level of February last year (5 .3%). In the euro zone, the rate was 7.4% in September, returning to the pre-pandemic level. In the US, unemployment dropped to 4.8%, compared to 5.2% in August.

“This is a clear picture of how much Brazil is losing in job creation. Among these 44 countries are direct competitors and other emerging ones such as Singapore, Korea and Mexico. In these countries, the unemployment rate reaches 4%, 5%, in the maximum,” says Austin Rating’s chief economist, Alex Agostini.

The economist explains that high unemployment in Brazil is mainly explained by a prolonged period of low growth and historical structural problems in the Brazilian economy such as low productivity. He points out, however, that the labor market recovery has been slowed in recent months by deteriorating expectations, especially in relation to inflation and the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022.

“In 2021, we expected a recovery and a better perspective, but what we see is that, unfortunately, Brazil is growing at an average much lower than that of emerging countries and also the global average,” he says.

2 of 2 Unemployment rate – August/21 — Photo: Economy g1 Unemployment rate – August/21 — Photo: Economy g1

Worsening expectations and projections for unemployment

A previous survey by Austin Rating, based on data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), showed that Brazil had the 21st worst unemployment rate in the world in 2020, in a ranking of 111 countries.

The average unemployment rate in Brazil last year was 13.5%, the highest in the series started in 2012. In 2019, it was 11.9%.

The IMF projects an average rate of 13.8% in 2021, which would make the country end the year with the 14th worst unemployment rate in the world. But given the slowdown in the Brazilian economy, Brazil’s position in the global ranking could deteriorate even further.

“Brazil should grow less than expectations and economists are even talking about a recession in 2022, which could worsen Brazil’s position in the unemployment ranking. We are, for example, very close to Greece, which has been improving its pace every year economic growth,” says Agostini.

The financial market lowered its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth forecast for this year, from 4.93% to 4.88%, below the global average, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank. For 2022, the average of analysts’ projections rose from 1% to 0.93%. The government, on the other hand, forecasts an increase of 5.3% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022.

Expectations for average world growth range from 5.5% to 6% in 2021, and between 4.5% and 5% in 2022, according to OECD and International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections. The performance projected by the IMF for the Brazilian economy in 2022 places the country in the last place among the G20 nations.

IMF forecast places Brazil with the worst GDP forecast among the G20 countries

Barriers to reducing unemployment

Despite the drop in unemployment in recent months, the recovery in the labor market has been taking place with low-quality jobs, with few hours of work and a record drop in the average income of the employed population.

The unemployment rate has also been pressured by a greater number of people who were depressed or out of the labor market, and who started to look for a formal job opportunity or even informal one, amid the reopening of the economy and termination of government assistance programs launched during the pandemic.

The opening of formal jobs in the country slowed down in September compared to August, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged).

A stronger recovery in the labor market remains dependent on a sustained rebound and greater optimism from employers.

“A more disappointing scenario for 2022 is building in terms of economic growth and this could have a negative impact on employment and postpone a larger generation and vacancies”, warns Agostini. “The political environment continues to disrupt and negatively affect the economy, and we have a fiscal environment that does not provide investor security.”

In the financial market’s view, the unemployment rate will not return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon. Itaú, for example, estimates an average rate of 13.1% in 2021, and 12.9% in 2022, mainly due to greater fiscal uncertainty and the upward trajectory of the basic interest rate. Austin, on the other hand, projects an average unemployment rate of 14% in 2021 and 13.5% next year.