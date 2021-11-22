Brazil registers 72 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 5,126 new cases

Brazil recorded 72 deaths by Covid-19 and 5,126 new cases across the country in the last 24 hours, according to data released this Sunday (21) by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

The moving average of deaths, which considers data from the last seven days, was 197, and the moving average of new cases was 8,473. The moving average of deaths remains below 300 since the 1st of November, when Brazil counted 303 deaths in an average of seven days, according to data from Conass.

With this Sunday’s update, the country has a total of 612,659 deaths and 22,017,276 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The mortality rate is 2.8%, the mortality rate is 291.5 per 100,000 inhabitants and the incidence is 10,477.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

300 million doses

On Saturday (20), Brazil surpassed the important milestone of 300 million doses applied, just over ten months after the start of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, on January 17th.

With the updated data, 88.64% of Brazilians over 12 years old have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Thus, the country reaches 60.24% of the general population and 80% of adults vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of vaccines against Covid-19 available in the country.

Movements in Rio de Janeiro

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the municipal public network of the city of Rio de Janeiro does not have patients with Covid-19 admitted to health units.

In a post on social networks, the Municipal Health Department commented on the situation. “Science is winning in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In the worst moments of the pandemic, the number of patients in beds in the municipal public network exceeded 1,500.

Carnival in Rio de Janeiro should take place in February with half of the population already vaccinated with the third dose against Covid-19, a proportion that would reflect 70% of the city’s inhabitants, according to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.

The secretary also said that the City of Rio expects the Ministry of Health to assess the possibility of adopting the vaccination passport for foreigners who come to enjoy Carnival in Brazil.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that he does not rule out the possibility of Brazil starting to demand proof of vaccination from foreigners.

Masks indoors

The state of Rio de Janeiro does not have a date, in the short term, to release the use of face protection masks indoors.

The decision was communicated this Saturday (20) by the state secretary of Health Alexandre Chieppe

The statement came days after the city of Rio de Janeiro released the use of face masks in gyms, swimming pools, training and fitness centers and skating rinks. The measure was published in the Official Gazette last Wednesday (17).

With information from Isabelle Saleme, Carolina Figueiredo and Eveline Lorenzetti