Breast apple becomes ‘brisket’ on inflation-tempered barbecue – Economy

Bilu, a small caramel mutt, stands guard beside the barbecue of his owner, mechanic Joo Ferreira. With glazed eyes and flat ears, he activates “peace mode” to try to gain a piece of meat. But the appeal no longer has the same effect. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the dog has only taken off a few strips of muxiba, or he is even at ease. With the boom in the product in butcher shops in the last two years, sharing it with pets has become an unsustainable luxury. “I’m sorry, my friend, but this sausage won’t be enough for you, no!” jokes Joo.
Bilu is far from the only one to have cut privileges. The inflated costs — 22.06% in the last 12 months alone, according to the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) — reconfigured the traditional barbecue in all its tips, from the homemade barbecue restaurant to rodzio, passing by the butcher and the skewer seller. The only beneficiary is the rancher.
Throughout October, inflation even gave a break from the “churras” group. After 16 consecutive months of high, meat prices had a slight drop of 0.31%. The last low had been registered by the IBGE in May 2020 (-1.33%). The reduction associated by economists is to suspend exports to China.
Trade was interrupted on September 4, after Brazil confirmed two atypical cases of mad cow, in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso, which caused international sales to plummet 43%. With the relief in Chinese foreign demand, more goods are left for the domestic market, which, in theory, pulls prices down.
The trade balance movement, however, is barely able to tickle the consumer’s pocket. A survey released on Tuesday (9/11) by the Mercado Mineiro website, carried out in 39 shops in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region, pointed out a slight reduction in the amount charged for cuts, with emphasis on the rump (-1.41%), the acm (-7%), the skirt steak (-5.65%) and the suna steak (-3.57%). The accruals accumulated by the pieces in the last two years, however, exceed 140%.
“Without wanting to be the spoilsport of the end-of-the-year parties, I need to consider another factor: there is no guarantee that this downward trend will continue. If China decides to buy from our market again with the same appetite as in the last two years, which is quite plausible, prices will rise again”, analyzes the director of Mercado Mineiro, Feliciano Abreu.
Barbecue changes cut and split the bill
To avoid the salty prices and keep the barbecues lit, barbecue lovers have resorted to a wide variety of tactics. “I roast meat almost every weekend, alone or with someone. In the pandemic, I did not abandon the custom. But as the meat is being sold at the weight of gold, I had to make adjustments”, says mechanic Joo Ferreira, who lives in Bairro Cu Azul, in the Venda Nova region, in Belo Horizonte.
The first one was splitting the expense of the “events” with family and friends. Joo reports that, until shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, he made a point of offering the cuts himself. To the guests, he asked only to bring the drinks. Now, participants also need to contribute a few pounds of protein.
The roasts are no longer the same either. Rump steak, rump, ancho steak and even asinha practically disappeared from the skewers. “Before, I insisted on having at least one nobler piece. Now we had to drop the ball and get creative. We started to eat cheaper options, like breast apple and chicken drumstick. Even the belly bacon entered the roda!”, says Ferreira.
The trend was quickly spotted in middle-class butchers, where second-rate meat—the popular name given to the forelegs of beef and pork, considered inferior in quality—became brazier muse. The suna pieces also gained prestige on the skewer.
“Tummy bacon, today, is more sought after than ham by barbecue chefs. And, believe it or not, people have been roasting beef liver. Knowing how to do it, it’s delicious!”, attests Francisco de Assis, owner of the Gomes e Silva slaughterhouse, located in Bairro So Paulo, Northeast Region of Belo Horizonte.
According to the entrepreneur, the new barbecue menu also includes cuts such as acm core, diaper, strip roast (fibers from the front rib of the ox) and acm with bone. The migration to the grill accompanied changes in the nomenclature, which, apparently to gain a flavor of sophistication, became closer to the vocabulary of American “barbecues”.
“We sell acm core as ‘chuck eye roll’. A breast apple, like ‘brisket’. The skirt steak or the ‘skirt steak’. The bone-in acm became ‘short ribs’. The palette changed to ‘flat iron steak’. The idea is to remove the stigma of second-rate meat from the pieces. Also because, as the genetics of cattle have improved a lot in recent years, it makes no sense to underestimate the front cuts, which are much softer and more flavorful”, justifies Assis.
On the market for 44 years, the trader says that, contrary to what prices may suggest, his business has never experienced such lean times. “Since the beginning of 2020, with soaring prices, my profit margin has become very narrow, as I cannot pass on the entire increase in meat to the consumer, otherwise it will disappear. So I absorbed much of the loss. Another measure to keep the doors open was laying off 60% of employees”, says the businessman.
The reinvention of the barbecue ended up contributing to the refrigerator’s continuity. “In the end, the fact that the consumer discovered alternative cuts helped me. Some traditional pieces of barbecue became so expensive that I stopped buying. The picanha angus is an example. Her cost price today is R$ 120. It was impractical. Of course I still sell sirloin steaks, but only type B. They have a lower fat pattern, but they are reasonable and I manage to keep them in stock and sell them”, says the butcher.