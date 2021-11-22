Breast apple becomes ‘brisket’ on inflation-tempered barbecue – Economy

Francisco de Assis, owner of the Gomes e Silva refrigerator, and the brazier’s new hits: cuts that were less valued before have gained a brand to reach the table in times of crisis (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/Da press) Bilu, a small caramel mutt, stands guard beside the barbecue of his owner, mechanic Joo Ferreira. With glazed eyes and flat ears, he activates “peace mode” to try to gain a piece of meat. But the appeal no longer has the same effect. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the dog has only taken off a few strips of muxiba, or he is even at ease. With the boom in the product in butcher shops in the last two years, sharing it with pets has become an unsustainable luxury. “I’m sorry, my friend, but this sausage won’t be enough for you, no!” jokes Joo.

Bilu is far from the only one to have cut privileges. The inflated costs — 22.06% in the last 12 months alone, according to the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) — reconfigured the traditional barbecue in all its tips, from the homemade barbecue restaurant to rodzio, passing by the butcher and the skewer seller. The only beneficiary is the rancher.

Throughout October, inflation even gave a break from the “churras” group. After 16 consecutive months of high, meat prices had a slight drop of 0.31%. The last low had been registered by the IBGE in May 2020 (-1.33%). The reduction associated by economists is to suspend exports to China. Trade was interrupted on September 4, after Brazil confirmed two atypical cases of mad cow, in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso, which caused international sales to plummet 43%. With the relief in Chinese foreign demand, more goods are left for the domestic market, which, in theory, pulls prices down.

The trade balance movement, however, is barely able to tickle the consumer’s pocket. A survey released on Tuesday (9/11) by the Mercado Mineiro website, carried out in 39 shops in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region, pointed out a slight reduction in the amount charged for cuts, with emphasis on the rump (-1.41%), the acm (-7%), the skirt steak (-5.65%) and the suna steak (-3.57%). The accruals accumulated by the pieces in the last two years, however, exceed 140%.