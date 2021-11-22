Bride customizes special wedding dress so blind groom can ‘see’ | Look how nice it is

Kelly Anne Ferraro prepared a surprise for her fiance Anthony on their wedding day. She made a dress with various types of fabric and embossed designs for him, blind, could feel.

The bride looked for a sustainable dresses store, made with recycled materials. When she tried one with velvet, raised flowers and different types of cloth, she began to cry: it dressed perfectly.

2 of 2 Kelly’s dress had velvet, embossed flowers and different types of fabric — Photo: Press Release/David Gannon Photography Kelly’s dress had velvet, embossed flowers and different types of fabric — Photo: Press Release/David Gannon Photography

During the walk to the altar, Kelly couldn’t hold back her excitement. In Anthony’s ear, she whispered, “Touch the dress.” It was the groom’s turn to cry. “It was like I could see her,” he told American TV.

first date with surprise

Kelly and Anthony met in 2017 at a bar with mutual friends. “Anthony didn’t have a cane and no one was guiding him that night. So I asked and offered to help,” Kelly said.

Anthony can see outdoors and light, but he cannot see indoors.

So she offered to help him during the group meeting. “I thought ‘this girl is amazing,'” he said.

They had their first date a month later. Anthony invited Kelly to the premiere of the documentary “A Shot in the Dark”, which tells his story as a blind athlete. Tony trains wrestling and is part of the United States Paralympic Judo team.

In this meeting, Kelly has already prepared a surprise. She bought a velvet dress, nice to feel. The gesture surprised Anthony. “No one I’ve dated before has been so careful,” he said. After that day, they started dating.