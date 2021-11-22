BrMalls (BRML3) and Multiplan (MULT3) discontinue Delivery Center

(Disclosure/Delivery Center)

SAO PAULO – Br Malls (BRML3) and Multiplan (MULT3) informed this Monday (22) that they will discontinue the activities of the Delivery Center.

Multiplan says that the decision does not compromise the company’s digital innovation strategy, which is based on data science applied to the consumer journey, offering benefits to its tenants and customers by integrating the physical and digital worlds through its Multi application.

According to Multiplan, the decision was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) held on November 19, 2021, by shareholders representing more than 3/4 of the votes. “The discontinuation of the operational activities of the Delivery Center will be implemented according to the proposed action plan and tentative schedule to be prepared by its administration”, he added.

BrMalls, which also approved the discontinuation at the EGM, informs that the initiative will not impact the company’s strategy, which continues to increasingly focus on the pillars of the evolution of its business model.

According to BrMalls, the highlight will continue with the engagement of consumers through the relationship program, omni-channel initiatives that boost sales by retailers and new revenue and monetization through digital media.

brMalls shares advanced 0.59% this Monday, while Multiplan’s rose 0.33%.

Delivery Center

In January 2020, before the pandemic, brMalls and Multiplan announced that they had made a new investment of R$69 million in Delivery Center, a company of delivery centers located within shopping malls and commercial centers.

At the time, they informed that the objective would be to initiate the company’s expansion plan, which integrates physical stores, marketplaces and malls through apps to customers.

