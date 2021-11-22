Bus driver strike results in morning chaos in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

Diamond station is empty this Monday morning. According to BHTrans, no buses left around 6 am (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

Passengers fill one of the few Move buses that passed the Venda Nova Station (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The lack of buses increased the movement of passengers on the surrounding streets. People called work to notify them of the delay and tried to board app cars. With the increase in demand and the peak hours, the value of the tariffs increased.

A similar situation was seen at Vilarinho Station, also in Venda Nova. There, the movement was intense, mainly in the subway area, which became the main alternative for those who were there.

In some garages, workers stopped at the entrances to ensure the stoppage, as shown in this video in the Barreiro Region.

According to the press office of the Belo Horizonte Road Workers Union (STTR-BH), 60% of the category stopped this morning, but the trend is for buses to return gradually, despite the fact that the strike is maintained.

Last Friday, Judge Fernando Luiz Gonalves Rios Neto, 1st Vice-President of the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 3rd Region determined that at least 60% of the fleet should circulate. The Union of Passenger Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (SetraBH) filed an appeal with Justice. The fine in case of non-compliance of R$ 50 thousand.

The organization informed, yesterday, that the minimum fleet would be maintained, but that it was not possible to predict whether the adhesion would be total or partial.

What do drivers want?

Also according to the union’s press office, a mediation meeting at TRT is scheduled for today, at 2:30 pm, to discuss the situation of the category with the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (SetraBH). After the meeting, there will be an assembly to decide the direction of the movement.

The workers claim a salary adjustment of 9% (INPC plus losses from recent years), a food voucher of R$ 800, payment of the voucher in the certificate, removal of the hour bank and the 2019 and 2020 salary bonus. limiting the free pass, maintaining the free pass for the distance and improving the health plan are also part of the negotiation.