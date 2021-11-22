Bus strike in Belo Horizonte begins with crowded stations and no bus stops on the streets – Rádio Itatiaia

Monday starts without buses in Belo Horizonte. As promised by the category last week, drivers and collectors began the strike in the early hours of Monday. The report of Itatiaia it has been on the streets since early morning and the scene is crowded with passengers and no buses in the streets and stations.

At the Pampulha station, for example, users disembark from collectives on the feeder lines, but are unable to continue their journey since 4 am. As a result, the number of passengers at the station only increases.

No buses serving Belo Horizonte also at the Diamante station, in the Barreiro region. Around 5:40 am, the interior of the station had few people, who maintain the expectation that a collective will pass. Outside, a greater concentration, with dozens of passengers waiting for metropolitan buses or waiting to pick up a car per application.

60%

According to the Belo Horizonte Road Workers Union (STTRBH), 60% of the fleet, however, will remain on the streets due to a decision by the Regional Labor Court (TRT). One of the claims of the category is the salary readjustment of the last two years.

“There is really a great mobilization on the part of the category, but our intention is to obey the determination of the court in this way”, says the president of STTRBH, Paulo César.

He points out that a meeting scheduled for the afternoon, at the Regional Labor Court (TRT), may end the movement. “We are waiting for a response from the authorities and also from Organs competent bodies, which are BHTrans, the Municipality of BH and Setra-BH, so that we can take a proposal that will meet the wishes of the category, which has been without adjustment for more than two years. . Then we will put an end to it. Our intention is this and that it is resolved as soon as possible”, he highlighted