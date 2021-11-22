Cabeto decides to donate to UFC the anchor hospital of his health research and development project – Focus.jor



By Fábio Campos

The hospital at the Paulo Marcelo Martins Rodrigues Institute of Medical Sciences (ICM), on the shores of Lagoa do Porangabuçu, will be fully donated to the Federal University of Ceará. The decision was announced this Monday, 22, by the physician Carlos Martins Rodrigues, Dr. Cabeto, who is a professor of medicine at the UFC and until recently served as secretary of Health in Ceará.

The hospital is the basis of a daring health center planned by the doctor since the beginning of the 2000s. Inserted in the UFC’s health center, the equipment was built over the last two decades with a mix of public and private resources.

The facilities of the future hospital are located in the complex that brings together the UFC Faculty of Medicine, the Walter Cantídio University Hospital, the Assis Chateaubriand Maternity School, the Cancer Institute, the Hemoce – Hematology and Hemotherapy Center of Ceara, and the area where the installation of the Technological Innovation District and the Intelligent Neighborhood of Porangabussu is planned.

According to a note distributed by Dr. Cabeto, the donated unit “was specially designed to house a hospital with the capacity to operate as one of the most advanced medical centers in the country, also serving to train students at the Faculty of Medicine. The architectural and engineering projects, which were also donated, detailed the construction of the ten floors”.

“Now, advancing in the purpose of contributing to the improvement of the health of Ceará, the ICM has decided to donate the facilities already built and the land that the construction occupies to the Federal University of Ceará. The funds for the construction came from the private sector and from the allocation of parliamentary amendments, and, under an agreement, the UFC would have the right to occupy part of the building, but the donation will be integral, both for the health equipment and for the land it occupies, this one is entirely owned by the ICM”, states the note.

“With this initiative, the ICM, which was created by Dr. Cabeto, Dr. Cabeto, MD Carlos Roberto Martins Rodrigues Sobrinho, collaborates at the same time for the consolidation of the existing Medical Center around the UFC Faculty of Medicine, participates in the development of medical sciences in the State of Ceará, through joint technical initiatives between public and private institutions that work on this equipment, and encourage the social and economic development of the Porangabussu area”.

About ICM

The ICM is a non-profit civil society institution whose objective is the implementation, in Ceará, of a National Reference Center for Research, Teaching, High Quality Assistance and Technology Production. Since its creation, the ICM has been dedicated to the development of medical sciences in the State, with its own programs or through collaboration with the public and private sectors.

Among these partnerships, the one established with the Federal University of Ceará – UFC stands out, through agreements with educational purposes in the areas of teaching and research in the medical sciences.

See the structure donated to the UFC

10 floors

Land of 12,395.25 m2

Constructed area of ​​23,469.65 m2

Ground Floor – Reception, Emergency Room, Radiotherapy and Oncology Serum, Engineering Laboratory and Teleinformatics.

First Floor – Hemodynamics, Resonance and Tomography Rooms.

Second Floor – Echocardiogram and Ergometry Rooms, and Teaching and Research Institute.

Third Floor – Nuclear Medicine, 10 rooms for endoscopy and Pet scan.

Fourth Floor – 34 inpatient beds

Fifth Floor – 34 inpatient beds.

Sixth Floor – 34 inpatient beds.

Seventh Floor – Semi-Intensive Unit with 32 beds.

Eighth Floor – General Intensive Care Unit with 30 beds and Cardiology Unit with 9 beds.

Ninth Floor – Surgical Center with 06 operating rooms, 1 hybrid room and 10 ICU beds.

Tenth Floor – Technical Area.

Forecast of 14,800 exams and 1,084 admissions per month.