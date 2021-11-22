Caixa branches return to pre-pandemic service hours tomorrow

As of tomorrow (23), Caixa Econômica Federal agencies will return to service during the hours prior to the covid-19 pandemic. According to the bank, this will happen as long as municipal legislation does not determine a different standard from the one previously established.

The regular opening and closing hours of the units vary according to the specificities and time zones of each region. In a large part of the country, service to the public takes place between 10 am and 4 pm. During the pandemic, the agencies operated from 8 am, especially to meet demands related to the payment of benefits such as emergency assistance.

The list with the opening hours of the units is available on Caixa’s website, as well as information about the bank’s entire service network.

“Prioritizing the safety and well-being of customers and employees, the bank will maintain the necessary care to prevent, control and mitigate the risks of transmission of covid-19, such as making alcohol gel available in all units”, he informed .

Caixa also provides customers with remote and digital service through WhatsApp Caixa, on 0800 104 0104, of the internet banking and several applications, such as Habitação Caixa, DPVAT and Auxílio Brasil.

By telephone, customers can call the call center at 4004 0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800 104 0104 (for other regions).

For information on PIS, FGTS and Social Card social benefits, the number is 0800 726 0207, with electronic assistance 24 hours a day and human assistance from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, and on Saturdays, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.