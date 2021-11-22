Caixa Tem offers loans of up to R$1,000: what are the advantages?

Launched recently by Caixa, the Caixa Tem loan is an easily accessible loan of R$300 to R$1 thousand. The purpose of this loan is to be aimed at the low-income public. In addition, the customer can make the request directly on the Caixa Tem application, without having to go to a Caixa branch. Among some benefits, there is the possibility of installment payment in up to 24 installments. But to find out all the advantages of Caixa Tem credit according to the bank, check out below.

What are the advantages of the Caixa Tem Credit?

Thus, according to Caixa, among the main advantages of the Caixa Tem loan are: the possibility of doing everything directly on the cell phone, and the lack of fee collection. Thus, to take out credit it is not necessary to leave the house to simulate: just access CAIXA Tem, update the registration in the same application, check if there is a credit limit available and apply for your loan.

Among other benefits, as already mentioned, is the possibility of installment payments, up to 24 installments. However, it must be said that the interest rate is not one of the best on the market. Today it stands at 3.99%. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month.

Above all, the bank informs that access to the loan is based on Caixa’s credit analysis. It happens automatically in the application, after the registration update. In addition, the client should not be restricted by Serasa and SPC credit protection agencies. To learn more, click here!

