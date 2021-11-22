A Mexican woman, whose identity was not revealed, was recently the victim of an aggressive attack by two Pitbull dogs, and disturbing images have come to life on the internet.

Is that she was walking in the street with the pet when the other two appeared completely enraged, teasing the puppy and the woman.

Jumps, attacks and bites against the victims only stopped when people mobilized and used sticks and stones to contain the animals.

Everything was caught by security cameras from the street.

Information in the Mexican press about the whereabouts of pitbulls is imprecise and the same thing can be said about the clinical status of the woman and the mascot.

