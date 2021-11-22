Camilo takes a stand against Carnival and New Year’s Eve parties; pandemic committee to discuss matter – Metro

Governor Camilo Santana stated that, at this time, it is against the holding of large Carnival and New Year’s Eve parties and that festive events with large crowds and drinking “would need absolute control, with all people proven to be vaccinated”.

The statement was made by the head of the state executive on social networks this Sunday afternoon (21). He also said that the topic will be discussed by the Pandemic Committee, “which will analyze the epidemiological data and the vaccination numbers, in addition to the proposals presented for holding parties”.

Camilo Santana revealed worry with Covid’s cases, which are “increasing in various parts of the world”. He recalled that this has been happening mainly in less vaccinated areas. “I will fight with all my strength so that the same doesn’t happen in Ceará”.

“Our absolute priority will continue to be saving lives, in addition to seeking to strengthen the economy. to control completely the pandemic. And that will only happen with mass vaccination. A new wave of Covid would be terrible for everyone,” emphasized the chief state executive.

The governor added that any action regarding the matter “will only be taken with a lot of criterion and always following science.” “That I will never give up,” he concluded.