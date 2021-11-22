capital market will finance

In the middle of 2021, it is already clear that the energy transition, with the migration to a cleaner generation matrix, is a reality. As if the environmental pressure on the subject was not enough, this movement gained additional momentum in Brazil this year: the lack of rain in a large part of the country caused energy prices to rise here. The high, according to the IBGE, has reached almost 25%.

A study by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) points out that the increase in the price of electricity will result in a drop of R$ 8.2 billion in GDP this year. For many companies and families, the solution was to invest in photovoltaic panels to produce solar energy.

The numbers prove that this migration gained momentum in 2021. The generating capacity of panels installed on roofs, facades and small plots increased 53% from January to November.

If we consider both panels installed in homes and large power plants, the total solar generation capacity in Brazil reached 12 GW this year, almost the same produced by the Itaipu plant (14 GW). Solar energy already accounts for just under 7% of all Brazilian energy generation capacity.

Since 2012 until today, more than R$ 58.2 billion have been invested in this energy source and more than 347 thousand new jobs have been created, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar). In addition, more than R$ 15.6 billion were collected in taxes and 13.6 million tons of CO2 were not emitted.

This movement does not go unnoticed by the capital market, which is already starting to prepare itself to meet this new demand for financing and is eyeing this sector as a great opportunity. Obviously, the capital market has become increasingly creative when it comes to structuring specific operations for these new clients.

An example of this were recent issues that raised funds for the construction of solar farms through a green Certificate of Real Estate Receivables (CRI). As it is a green bond (ESG), these issues also obtained other benefits, in addition to those that the CRI already has, such as income tax exemption for individuals.

The scenario we live in today in the energy market is not transitory. Electricity prices in Brazil will continue to rise — the estimate of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) forecasts an increase of more than 20% in 2022.

Furthermore, the cost of generating solar energy is very competitive. Since 2012, solar energy has been reduced in price by 80% — from $100 a megawatt-hour to about $20. The price is below the cost of all other sources, with the exception of wind generation, according to Absolar .

Given all these factors, we will increasingly see this type of operation in the market, with CRI structures specifically designed to finance the expansion of installed solar energy capacity. In addition to financing a necessary energy transition, the issuance of these bonds also meets another growing demand from investors: that of bonds with the ESG seal.