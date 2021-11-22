Car advances in Christmas parade and leaves more than 20 injured in the US – 11/21/2021

An SUV car rolled forward during a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, United States, leaving several people injured. According to information from the local police, the number of wounded is over 20. The press says at least 30.

The incident took place shortly after 4:30 pm (local time, 7:30 pm in Brasília). Initial reports also pointed to at least two deaths, but there has yet to be confirmation from the police.