Car advances in Christmas parade and leaves more than 20 injured in the US – 11/21/2021

An SUV car rolled forward during a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, United States, leaving several people injured. According to information from the local police, the number of wounded is over 20. The press says at least 30.
The incident took place shortly after 4:30 pm (local time, 7:30 pm in Brasília). Initial reports also pointed to at least two deaths, but there has yet to be confirmation from the police.
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said some of the injured were taken to hospital by ambulance, others by police, and others by family and friends. He also informed that the suspect vehicle was recovered and there were no further threats after the incident.
“An SUV vehicle invaded our Christmas parade, which we were holding downtown,” he said in an interview with journalists. “More than 20 individuals were injured as a result of this incident. The Waukesha Police Department recovered the suspect vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.”
In a video posted on social media, a red sports SUV vehicle appeared to be speeding towards pedestrians. In a second video, police appeared to open fire on the same vehicle that hit the street barriers.
Photos and videos of Waukesha circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street bedecked with Christmas lights after the incident. Wrapped people huddled on the sidewalks at dusk.