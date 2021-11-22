Car advances in Christmas parade and leaves more than 20 injured in Wisconsin – 11/21/2021

An SUV car rolled forward during a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, United States, leaving several people injured. According to information from the local police, the number of wounded is over 20. The press says at least 30.
Initial reports also pointed to at least two deaths, but there has yet to be confirmation from the police.
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the suspect vehicle was recovered and there were no further threats after the incident.
He said some of the injured were taken to hospital by ambulance, others by the police and even more by family and friends.
In a video posted on social media, a red sports SUV vehicle appeared to be speeding towards pedestrians. In a second video, police appeared to open fire on the same vehicle that hit the street barriers.
Photos and videos of Waukesha circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street bedecked with Christmas lights after the incident. Wrapped people huddled on the sidewalks at dusk.