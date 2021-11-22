Car invades Christmas parade and leaves 5 dead in USA

Five people died and more than 40 were injured, including children, after an SUV vehicle drove into a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, this Sunday (21/11).

Police said the car breached barricades surrounding the parade at around 4:30 pm (local time), while spectators watched the traditional annual event in the city, which is about 170 kilometers north of Chicago and 30 kilometers west of Milwaukee.

Police say the number of deaths and injuries could still change as more information is gathered. According to Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson, some of those affected were children.

Police have stated that a “person of interest” is in custody. According to authorities, during the incident, a police officer shot at the SUV in an attempt to stop it. The vehicle was impounded.

It remains to be seen whether the incident is terrorism-related, but police have said there are no more threats in the city of 72,000.

Waukesha’s schools and streets will remain closed on Monday while the investigation into the incident continues, Thompson said.

“What happened in Waukesha today is disgusting, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s chief law enforcement official.

“Deafening cries and screams”

A video posted on social media shows a red SUV speeding past the parade site, apparently running over more than a dozen people, before the audience watching on the sidewalks rush to provide assistance.

“The SUV came at full speed. So I started to hear people screaming,” said Belen Santamaria, 39, who was watching the parade from the sidewalk.

Another spectator, Angelito Tenorio, said he saw the SUV speeding along the parade route. “And then we heard a loud noise and deafening cries and screams from people who were hit.”

According to witnesses and images, the SUV ran into the parade behind a school band.

One woman told Fox6 TV that the SUV hit a dance group of girls between the ages of nine and 15. She said that the first reaction was silence, followed by screaming, running and assisting the wounded. Videos posted on social media show small groups around girls with white pompoms scattered on the floor.

“There were pompoms and shoes and hot chocolate spilled everywhere. I had to go from one crushed body to another to find my daughter,” resident Corey Montiho told a local newspaper. “My wife and my two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everyone.”

Wisconsin Children’s Hospital said via Twitter that it had received 15 patients as of 8 pm (local time), with no deaths recorded so far.

A witness also said the driver hit a group of “dancer grannies” (dancing grannies), and at least one person rolled onto the SUV’s hood, according to WISN-TV.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on their Facebook page that “group members and volunteers were impacted”. The profile describes “a group of grandparents who meet once a week to practice choreography for summer and winter parades.”

A Catholic priest and students from the Catholic school in Waukesha were among the injured, according to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

White House laments “terrible incident”

US President Joe Biden was briefed by advisers on the incident. “The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha, and our feelings are with everyone who has been impacted by this horrific incident. We contact state and local authorities to provide any support and assistance needed.”

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha and for all children, families and community members affected by this meaningless act.”

The Christmas parade is held each year in Waukesha on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year, the 59th edition of the event had the theme “comfort and joy”.