Car invades parade and leaves five dead in Wisconsin, USA – International

Five people died and more than 40 were injured after an SUV vehicle invaded a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, US U.S, this Sunday, 21. The vehicle reached dozens of people, including children and a dance group formed by elderly people. It is not known whether the incident is related to terrorism.

The police chief of Waukesha, Dan Thompson, told reporters that a suspicious person is in custody and that the vehicle was recovered about 20 miles west of the crash site.

“Right now, we can confirm that five people have died and more than 40 are injured. However, those numbers may change as we collect additional information,” the Waukesha Police Department said on its Facebook page.

A video shared on social media shows the moment when a red vehicle speeds through the parade, appearing to run over more than a dozen people. A policeman shot at the car in an attempt to prevent the being run over. Another video shows police shooting at the vehicle as it crashes into street barriers.

Awful video Of Waukesha, Wisconsin Mass Casualty Event On Sunday night pic.twitter.com/B8JQR7pkQv — Matt Lautner Cattle (@matt_lautner) November 22, 2021

WATCH: Shots are fired after a vehicle plows into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/CIPa5xOd4U — BNO News (@BNONews) November 21, 2021

Belen Santamaria, her husband and three-year-old daughter were planning to join the parade with members of their church. However, Santamaria, a 39-year-old Mexican worker, woke up on Sunday with a backache and the family had to watch the procession from the sidewalk.

“The SUV came at full speed,” he reported. “Then I started to hear people screaming.”

She hid in a restaurant with her daughter while her husband, the delivery boy Jesus Ochoa, 39, was trying to help the wounded. Santamaria says about 10 members of his church, including children, were injured.

A woman told the TV station Fox6 that the SUV hit a dance team of girls between 9 and 15 years old. She reported that the immediate reaction was silence, followed by screaming and running. An internet video shows a small group clustered around injured girls and white pompoms strewn across the floor.

A witness said the driver also hit seniors belonging to a dance group called “dancing grandparents”.

“Group members and volunteers were hit by the car and we are awaiting information about their condition,” reported the group’s official Facebook page. “Please keep the grandmothers, all the injured and all those who witnessed this horrible event in their thoughts and prayers.”

The president Joe Biden was informed by advisers about the events, said an official from the White House.

“The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible incident. We have contacted state and local authorities to offer any support and assistance as needed,” says the official statement.

Photos and videos of Waukesha circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street bedecked with Christmas lights after the incident, which occurred shortly after 4:30 pm local time (7:30 pm GMT).

In 2015, four people died and 46 were injured in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when a woman crashed into a crowd watching a football team’s homecoming parade. A truck was deliberately driven into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, in 2016, killing 12 people in an attack linked to the Islamic State. / With information from Reuters.