Cards and slips may have their days numbered in Brazil – Campos 24 Horas





11/21/2021, 4:46 pm, Photo: Disclosure .



Just as checkbooks were in the past, the evolution of the Brazilian financial system will make many products that are part of the population’s daily life abandoned in a drawer. (read more below)

The end of the tools will be motivated by the arrival of technologies such as QR Code, Pix and payment initiators, which encompass Open Finance strategies. Check out some of the items that tend to become obsolete in the next photos. (read more below)

Nowadays, consumers can carry out virtually any financial transaction with just their cell phone. What used to require a small machine, for example, can be done in a matter of seconds with just a few clicks, which could represent the end of cards, present in the lives of Brazilians since the mid-1950s. (read more below)

To replace cards and traditional payment methods, there are already payment bracelets, free instant transfers and digital cards. In the specific case of the debit card, Pix is ​​a great villain for its existence. (read more below)

The main difference between the two types of bank transfers is the period in which the amount is made available in the recipient’s account and they became increasingly irrelevant, as Pix met the same need more quickly and with less bureaucracy. (read below)

In addition to being outdated when compared to new technologies, printed booklets and bills are not sustainable, as paper, ink and electricity are required for their issuance. For a long time, these means of payments dictated the rules and were unanimous among financial services. Currently, the papers can already be replaced by charging via Pix. (read more below)

“Just as in the case of the internet, which when it took off meant that several other means of communication disappeared or were drastically reduced, the revolution in the financial sector is heading towards a similar future. Today, we can already identify tools that are easily replaceable, but which even for a short time they were seen as essential,” says Caio Bretones, president of Mobile2you.

*Source: R7