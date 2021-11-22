Carlyle helps Madero with R$300 million | Business

With no cash to meet short-term liabilities, Madero had to turn to Carlyle to get relief from the bills. The private equity firm pledged to inject another R$300 million into the network created by Júnior Durski.

In an agreement signed on Saturday and announced to the market this morning, Madero informed that Carlyle will make a capital increase in the company. It is still unclear which additional stake Carlyle has purchased. The American manager was already a shareholder in the fast food chain since 2019, when it invested R$700 million for a 27.6% share.

Carlyle will also own a small portion of Durski’s shares in a secondary transaction. The private equity firm will buy 2.4 million shares belonging to the businessman, equivalent to a 0.76% stake before the capital increase.

Prior to the transaction, Madero’s founder owned 205.5 million shares, giving him a 64.8% stake in the company. In the relevant fact, the company made a point of stressing that Durski remains in control.

Madero was hit hard by the pandemic, and had to lengthen loan terms with banks several times. The network intended to make the IPO this year to improve the situation, but the operation was postponed due to the worsening of market conditions.

BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA and Bank of America, which coordinated the share offering, provided financial support to the chain, which intended to use the money from the IPO to pay off expensive debts (mostly with these same banks) and continue the process of expanding the restaurants . Without the IPO, Carlyle came to the rescue.

Last week, Madero highlighted the financial tightening when disclosing the balance of the third quarter. As reported by Adriana Mattos, a special reporter for Valor, the network highlighted that it had been seeking lines of credit to reduce short-term maturities. At the same time, Madero is counting on returning operations to pre-covid levels.

At the end of September, more than R$660 million of Madero’s debt was due in the short term. In cash, the network had only R$ 36.5 million. The indebtedness trajectory shows how covid-19 was especially harmful to the group: gross indebtedness exceeded BRL 1 billion in September, an increase of BRL 311 million in one year (interestingly, an amount similar to the contribution that Carlyle will make ).

When announcing Carlyle’s contribution, Madero made no direct mention of the debt and said that most of the funds received will be used to expand the network, which has already opened 27 units in 2021.

“The Madero Group has successfully overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and is well positioned to leverage its unique vertically integrated platform and portfolio of major brands to continue its expansion plan in a sustainable way over the long term,” said the partner and head Carlyle’s global consumer, Jay Sammons, in the statement.