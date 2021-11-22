Carol Nakamura wears a blouse with a photo of her daughter-in-law, Erika Januza, at a party

This Saturday (11/21) Erika Januza was crowned drum queen at the Unidos do Viradouro samba school. The actress was supported by friends and family, including her mother-in-law, Carol Nakamura, who even wore a blouse with her daughter-in-law’s face on it.

The event took place at Viradouro’s court and was attended by several artists, such as Silvero Pereira, Tati Minerato and Quitéria Chagas. The exuberant and revelry evening was also celebrated alongside the actress’ boyfriend, Juan Nakamura.

Erika Januza and Juan Nakamura at Viradouro's coronation. Carol Nakamura wears blouse of daughter-in-law Erika Januza in coronation. Erika and Juan: together since 2020.

Erika and Juan have been together since April 2020, when he asked her to date, with the right to a special dinner, made by the artist himself, as well as decoration with a path of rose petals, music, wine and sparkling wine. The age difference between the couple is 14 years, but this does not interfere with the love between the two, who have plans to have children in the future.

It was Carol Nakamura herself who revealed that the two live together, when responding to followers who had asked questions in an Instagram box. Erika has already said that the two are even talking about what will be the look who are going to wear to the wedding and said she dreams of a princess dress.

