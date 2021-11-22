Ceará’s technical assistant values ​​a draw away from home against Atlético-GO: ‘very important’ – Play

The 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO made the Ceará reach 46 points in the classification of the Brazilian Championship. Now, Alvinegro accumulates three games without defeats. Due to particular problems, coach Tiago Nunes did not grant a press conference at the end of the match. In his place, the technical assistant Evandro Fornari valued the result.

“We came from a great game on Wednesday against Fortaleza, and we knew that playing here against Atlético-GO would be a very difficult game. First of all, it is for us to value this point, which will be very important for us. We continue with our intentions and with each game we seek the objective we have within the competition. With 46 points, it gives us a good margin for us to continue looking ahead, dreaming of big things”, he highlighted.

Evandro Fornari values ​​conquered point: “Look ahead and dream of big things”

Challenge

Evandro also highlighted the challenge that the technical committee will have to prepare for the next game, against Corinthians, on Thursday (25).

“We know that our schedule of games, Wednesday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, but we won an extra day so that we can first recover our athletes. Plan our week well until Thursday, set up a good strategy against Corinthians so that we can play a good game,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to summon the crowd, which has been decisive in recent games. Ceará is coming off four straight victories at Arena Castelão.

“I’ve also called up our fans so that they can help us. I’m sure we’ll have a good week, let’s prepare well because we have a difficult confrontation on Thursday against Corinthians,” he concluded.