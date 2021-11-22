Celebrities Show: Gloria Groove Impresses Like Justin Timberlake

Does anyone say it’s her? Gloria Groove surprised once again on the stage of “Show dos Famosos”, frame of “Domingão com Huck”, with an impeccable performance! The artist turned into Justin Timberlake and rocked to the sound of “sexyback“. As a bonus, fiuk also impressed how Renato Russo and Margareth Menezes brought her version of Sandra de Sá!

Margareth Menezes

Who opened the night of presentations was Margareth Menezes, who celebrated Sandra de Sa with the song “Colorful eyes”.

“I’ve had the opportunity to sing with her other times. It’s really exciting to do that today especially, yesterday was Black Consciousness Day and this song has everything to do with it,” he said. Margareth.

fiuk

Then it was time to fiuk! The singer paid a tribute to Renato Russo, eternal singer of urban Legion, when singing “It will be“.

“I’m going to hold back the tears because I have a reputation for crying. I live by challenge. I have fun, I surrender. Getting here and receiving this grade, it was all worth it,” he said. fiuk.

Gloria Groove

And the icing on the cake got Gloria Groove! The drag queen incorporated Justin Timberlake on the stage of “Domingão” while performing the iconic hit “sexyback” of the singer. Of course she was applauded and made a point of thanking:

“Thank you so much for that. I’m going to sleep so happy,” he said. Glory.

final results

Margareth Menezes

Black Gil — 10

Nice — 9.9

Claudia Raia — 9.9

Audience — 10

fiuk

Black Gil — 10

Cute — 10

Juliana Paes — 10

Audience — 10

Gloria Groove

Black Gil — 10

Cute — 10

Juliana Paes — 10

Audience — 10

This was the last phase of group A and the notes from all the performances were added up! Glory stood out in 1st place with 159.2. second came Margareth with 158.9 and third fiuk, which was eliminated, with 158.6.

