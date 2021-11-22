Celso Portiolli ‘fucks out’ and sends live indirection on SBT: ‘They don’t recognize it’ | Television

The presenter Celso Portiolli became a topic on social media this Sunday (21), after giving a “piti” live and send an indirect address to people close to who, according to the SBT communicator, have not recognized their efforts. Portiolli spoke about the awarding of the TV News website, where the program Domingo Legal and the presenter himself compete.

Celso Portiolli declared that the public should vote on “Legal Sunday”, out of gratitude, as the talk show was the first to return even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, “when I didn’t even have the vaccine”. It was at this moment that Silvio Santos’ communicator complained about the lack of recognition from close people:

“There are people who are on our side and do not recognize our effort”, the animator of “Passa ou Repass” also stated that he is lacking “affection” and that “only give value when you lose”. On social networks, Internet users were surprised by the live “outbreak” and were curious to know, there are those who could have addressed the indirections given by Portiolli:

“Oooooo! Celso Portiolli saying that “there are people who are on our side and do not recognize our efforts”. Still, he said that he is lacking in affection and “they only value him when he loses”. Who was that indirection for, huh?!”, asked an internet user on his Twitter profile. “Celso Portiolli is nervous! By speech, it’s being fried backstage at SBT. Will be?,” speculated another.

“I never watch TV and when I do, it’s Celso Portiolli freaking out, talking live that they don’t value him and that at the beginning of the pandemic when there wasn’t even a vaccine, he had to work with EVERYONE WITHOUT MASK and that there’s lack of affection and recognition for the effort he had, CLIMÃO”, wrote another viewer of SBT also on his profile on the same social network.

And this isn’t the first time that the SBT presenter has “freaked out” on “Sunday Legal”. on the last day 7, The presenter Celso Portiolli starred in a comic moment on his Sunday program shown by SBT. During the panel “Who Risks Wins More”, the communicator received a pair of participants who answered variety questions to compete for prizes in a retail store. One of the questions directed to the pair of participants was: “When it ran aground, on March 223, 2021, the cargo ship “Ever Given” was close to which sea?”.

One of the participants then replied that she knew the correct alternative was the first (Red Sea), as she had seen this information published on Rede Globo’s main news program, Jornal Nacional: “It was on Jornal Nacional”, he said. Celso Portiolli, upon realizing that Rede Globo had just been mentioned in his program on SBT, declared in a good-humored tone:

“Pass where?” started by asking the communicator. “On the Jornal Nacional!”, replied the lady. “Pass where?”asked Silvio Santos’ presenter again, bowing his head. Without realizing the gaffe, the participant mentioned the Rede Globo program again. “Where?” asks Portiolli once more. When she realized that she had just quoted a journalist from the channel that competes with Silvio Santos’ channel, the participant tried to explain:

“But it’s Celso, as I told you, my television doesn’t catch SBT”. “Can’t you take the SBT?”, asked Portiolli, demonstrating “revolt” in a humorous tone. “No, we see it at my sister-in-law’s house, that’s why I want to take my TV”, explained himself. “What do you see there? You have to see Chiquititas!”, said the SBT presenter laughing.

