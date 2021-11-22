Banco Inter provides a digital account, in addition to products and services. The platform offers insurance, loans, credit cards, cashback, in addition to making investments and real estate financing. With regard to Banco Inter cards, there are 3 different options. Below, check out all the details.

Check out the different card options at Banco Inter

Check below, each modality, benefits and special conditions:

Gold card without annual fee

In short, the Gold credit card has no annual fee, and is ideal for those who like to shop online. The option has a simple and intuitive app. In addition, Banco Inter has an option that allows customers to earn 0.25% cashback on the total amount of their credit card bill. Or, on purchases made in the Instant Debited Credit modality.

Furthermore, it is possible to count on other benefits offered by Mastercard, such as:

Price Protection Insurance : if you make a purchase and find another identical product with a lower value, Mastercard will refund the difference;

: if you make a purchase and find another identical product with a lower value, Mastercard will refund the difference; Original Extended Warranty : the program doubles the original product warranty up to 12 months;

: the program doubles the original product warranty up to 12 months; Mastercard Global Service : 24-hour service in cases of card loss or theft;

: 24-hour service in cases of card loss or theft; Protected Purchase Insurance : protection of your purchased product within 30 days of product purchase, covering accidental damage or theft;

: protection of your purchased product within 30 days of product purchase, covering accidental damage or theft; Mastercard Surprise: Points program.

Platinum card with no annual fee

According to Banco Inter, the Platinum Card does not have an annual fee, and provides 0.5% cashback on the total amount of the credit card bill, or on all purchases made using the Credit Debited on the spot. In addition, customers have access to the following benefits:

Priceless Cities: Mastercard personalized experience portal;

Mastercard personalized experience portal; Airport Concierge: You can ask a person to accompany you at the airports, from the beginning of your journey until your arrival;

You can ask a person to accompany you at the airports, from the beginning of your journey until your arrival; Travel Rewards: Mastercard Gift Program;

Mastercard Gift Program; Assistant travel: Personal assistant who must provide 24-hour assistance with aspects relating to tours, travel and other experiences;

Personal assistant who must provide 24-hour assistance with aspects relating to tours, travel and other experiences; Global emergency assistance: Dedicated assistant 24 hours a day, offering guidance and emergency service in cases of card loss and theft.

In short, to have a Platinum Card without annuity, you need investments in Banco Inter between R$ 50 and R$ 250 thousand (except CDB + Limit), having carried out salary portability or a salary above R$ 6 thousand net. On the other hand, whoever has a card and wants to upgrade must have the value of their last 4 invoices above R$5,000.

Black card without annuity

Banco Inter’s Black Card with no annual fee has several exclusive benefits. In addition, all purchases made with the black card provide 1% cashback, calculated based on the total value of each invoice. Furthermore, you can count on other Mastercard benefits, such as:

Boingo Wifi: Access to over 1 million Wi-Fi points at broadband speed;

Access to over 1 million Wi-Fi points at broadband speed; LoungeKey Experience: Program that allows access to more than 1000 VIP lounges at airports around the world;

Program that allows access to more than 1000 VIP lounges at airports around the world; Priceless Cities: Mastercard’s personalized experience portal;

Mastercard’s personalized experience portal; Travel Rewards: Mastercard Gift Program;

Mastercard Gift Program; Airport Concierge: You can ask for a person to accompany you at airports; from the beginning of your journey to your arrival.

According to Banco Inter, another advantage of this product is the series of insurances you can use. Such as travel medical, car insurance, baggage protection, ATM theft protection, secure purchase and full extended warranty.

Finally, to have your Black Inter Card with free annual fee, you must have from R$ 250 thousand invested. Or, that your last 4 card bills had a value above R$ 7,000.

