check out the unofficial feedback for the 1st day of exams

The first stage of the National High School Exam (Enem) 2021 took place this Sunday (11/21) across the country. Students answered 45 language and code questions and 45 human science questions.

While the official feedback from the Ministry of Education (MEC) is not disclosed, candidates can check it in the metropolises, the unofficial answers, given by the pre-vestibular course Exact.

See all answers:

Enem 1st Day -2021. Feedback (1) (4) by Carlos Estênio Brasilino on Scribd

This year, Enem brought, in the newsroom, the theme “Invisibility and civil registration: guarantee of access to citizenship in Brazil”.

On the second day of the exam, November 28, there will be 45 natural science questions and 45 math questions.

This year, 3,109,762 people signed up to take the tests, the lowest number registered since 2005.

WhatsApp Image 2021-11-21 at 13.40.23 (1)

Student runs to not be left out of Enem

WhatsApp Image 2021-11-21 at 13.40.23

Gates closed at 1pm

Students arrive at Uniceub Enem 2021

Students arrive at Uniceub Enem 2021Gustavo Moreno/Special for Metróples

WhatsApp Image 2021-11-21 at 13.40.23 (2)

UniCEUB gateGustavo Moreno/Special for Metróples

WhatsApp Image 2021-11-21 at 12.59.45 (1)

Heavy rains disturbed the students

WhatsApp Image 2021-11-21 at 12.59.45

Gustavo Moreno/Special for Metróples

