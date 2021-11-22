Check out the unofficial feedback from the first day of the Enem 2021 tests

posted on 11/21/2021 9:07 PM / updated on 11/21/2021 9:19 PM



(credit: Adriano Sena/Flickr)

For the tenth year in a row, Chromos Colégio e Pré, in partnership with Portal Uai, promotes the correction and advance disclosure of the unofficial templates of the printed tests of Enem 2021, held this Sunday (21/11) and next (28/11) .

Today, in addition to writing, the candidates took the objective tests in languages ​​and human sciences.

The Chromos Enem template involves a team of more than 100 professors from different areas of knowledge and experts on the exam. In addition to closing and releasing the answers, which will be available on Portal Uai as soon as the test ends, teachers will record videos in real time solving and commenting on the questions. The videos with the commented questions will be available on the preparatory social networks (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube).

According to data from Inep, Minas Gerais is the second state with the highest number of confirmed registrations, reaching 300,868 subscribers, just behind São Paulo, which registered 470 thousand.

Check the schedule of the Chromos Enem template

– November 21: publication of the feedback, starting at 6:30 pm, of the answers for the 1st day of the test with all questions on video. From 20:00, Live with Chromos Teaching Network teachers, reverberating the entire 1st day of tests.

– November 22nd to 27th: articles with analysis of the areas and main questions of the test.

– November 28: publication, starting at 18:00, of the answers for the 2nd day of the test with all questions on video. From 20:00, Live with Chromos teachers, echoing the 2nd day of tests.

– November 29: Check out the complete template with all the commented questions from the 1st and 2nd day of the exams.

– December 1st: forecast for the release of the official ENEM 2021 template by INEP.

Enem 2021: general information

Enem 2021 is expected to be applied in two periods. On November 21st and 28th, 2021 it will be the turn of those who signed up for the regular evaluation call. On January 9th and 16th, 2022, it will be the turn of candidates who signed up for the reopening of the schedule, exclusively for those who had exemption in 2020, but did not show up on the exam days. Regardless of the application date, the test will be composed as follows:

– 1st day: 45 questions on Languages ​​and Codes + Writing 45 questions on Human Sciences

– Day 2: 45 Nature Science questions 45 Mathematics questions

– The gates open at 12pm and close at 1pm. The tests are distributed at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time).

– The official feedback is usually released in three working days after the last Sunday of tests. But you can access the unofficial template from Chromos Colégio e Pré and Portal Uai, by clicking here.

– In order to have access to the time, date and place of the race, the participant must access the confirmation card, if he/she has not received the information by email.

Templates for 11/21:

(photo: Disclosure)



(photo: Disclosure)



(photo: Disclosure)



(photo: Disclosure)

