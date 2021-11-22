Check the horoscope for your zodiac sign for the week of November 22nd to 28th

The week inspires the use of intuition, the search for spirituality and the expansion of knowledge. All this still under the sway of Full moon eclipsed that, little by little, has its lighting reduced until it will reach the Waning phase, only next Saturday, the 27th.

Like Sun already glowing in the sign of Sagittarius. This mutable sign of the fire element – ​​whose name derives from the constellation of the archer that, in the sky, points to the center of the Milky Way, our galaxy -, marks the transition from autumn to winter, in the Northern Hemisphere, and from spring to summer, in the Southern Hemisphere. And it is with this spirit of search for essence and transcendence, that the mental planet Mercury also enters Sagittarius, next Wednesday, the 24th.

Remembering that we are in a period between eclipses, which requires even more the ability to deal with uncertainties and situations that demand the good use of intuition. That’s because, after the Partial Lunar Eclipse, from last Friday, the 19th, we will have a Total Solar Eclipse happening next to the New Moon, on the next December 4th.

The repeating cycle of eclipses, called the Saros Cycle, is well known and, from an astrological point of view, it is important to note which eclipse happens first: whether Lunar or Solar. In the case of the end of 2021, the Lunar Eclipse came before the Solar, causing us to have to deal, in the interval between them, with the themes of the Moon – the shadow and the unconscious – to then, from the Solar Eclipse, bring it to light a new consciousness, ruled by our star-king.

It is worth remembering that, next to the eclipsed Full Moon was Algol, the Beta Star of the Constellation of Perseus, the mythical hero who cut off Medusa’s head. In heaven, Algol represents Medusa’s severed head, which Perseus holds as a kind of trophy. With deep meaning, this star brings a profound strength to self-knowledge and overcoming trauma. In other words, this week we will have an incredible opportunity to overcome the past and build a future with more clarity on our steps.

Get carried away! The week is pure horizon expansion!

Check below the Weekly Horoscope with trends for the 12 signs of the zodiac for the period 22-28 November 2021.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. To understand the relationship between rising sign and horoscope, see my article on this topic on my website!

– If you do not know your ascendant, you can calculate your Astral Map for free by clicking on this link: www.virginiagaia.com.br/mapa-astral-gratuito

Aries

Get organized, Arian. It is better to do little, but produce consistently than to go out and do it all at the same time, without being able to deal with the details. Invest your time and money in what’s worth it.

Bull

Be more you, Taurus. The week calls for more firmness and personal expression in your actions. In the field of seduction, it’s also worth being creative, without losing your personal imprint.

Twins

This is a time for renewal and optimism, Gemini. Then take the opportunity to share this with your family and those close to you. Take care of your intimacy as well as domestic issues.

Cancer

Your head may be full of ideas, but it’s good to take it easy, Cancerian. Take the opportunity to think and rethink your words and your relationships. It’s time to get rid of excess.

Lion

How are your planning and finances, leonine? The moment calls for more attention to what is yours. Also take the opportunity to better manage your time and priorities in your life.

Virgin

The week favors contact with the family and arrangements in the Virgo domestic environment. Be with those you like, but also know how to take advantage of this phase to reflect and be more focused on your internal universe.

Lb

The moment calls for great care with your health and spirituality, Libra. Avoid unnecessary stress and look for the necessary reception in the family environment. Pay attention to your dreams.

Scorpion

Your head is in the future, Scorpio. But it is necessary to be careful with excesses and haste. Immerse yourself in things, but have a sense of priority. Also avoid unnecessary misunderstandings.

Sagittarius

The Sun is already in your sign, Sagittarius! Celebrate in high style and be ready for the future too. Take advantage of the week to see and review plans, always thinking about the long term.

Capricorn

Be ready to learn and grow a lot Capricorn. Listen to people a lot and be open to opinions different from yours. How about deepening knowledge? Invest in you.

Aquarium

This is a time of turning and change, Aquarius. So know how to turn pages wisely and avoid listening to unnecessary opinions. Use your intuition better.

Fishes

The week asks for wisdom in dealing with people, Pisces. Know how to deal with partnerships and try to be diplomatic. Better understand your needs so you know where you need support.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?