Chile scores point to second round between far-right and left-wing candidates | World

Right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast leads Chile’s presidential election this Sunday (21) with 28% of the vote, followed by leftist Gabriel Boric, with 25%.

With 80% of the votes counted, the two must compete in the second round, which will be held on December 19 (see below). To win in the first round, one of them would need to have surpassed 50% of the valid votes.

SANDRA COHEN: Piñera’s unpopularity facilitated the rise of far-right Kast in Chile

Franco Parisi, right-wing candidate who spent the entire campaign in the United States, where he lives, appears in 3rd place with 13% of the vote. In fourth is Senator Yasna Provoste, the Christian Democrat candidate, with 12%.

It was the first election in 16 years without Sebastián Piñera or Michelle Bachelet as candidates for president. Piñera is the current president, but he faces strong popular rejection and has just escaped impeachment. Bachelet is now the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In Chile, voting is not mandatory. In the last two big elections, the turnout was no more than 50% of the total number of voters. In 2017, when Piñera was elected, only 46% of voters turned out for the first round and 48% for the second.

This Sunday (21), a particularly hot spring day – with thermometers above 30ºC –, long lines were registered at polling centers from Santiago and cities in the north and south of the country.

Even after the sessions closed at 6:00 pm (Brasilia time), many people were still waiting to vote in the election, which also includes choices for deputies, senators and regional councilors. There are more than 4,400 candidates for 485 elective positions.

Young people, protagonists of the referendum that decided in October 2020 by 78% of the votes to change the Constitution inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) – a process currently underway – showed up in large numbers to vote, according to AFP.

Kast, the far right favorite

2 of 3 In Santiago, José Antonio Kast, candidate for the Republican party, accompanied by his wife, Maria Pia Adriasola, greets supporters at his campaign’s closing rally on 18 November. — Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP In Santiago, José Antonio Kast, candidate for the Republican party, accompanied by his wife, Maria Pia Adriasola, greets supporters at his campaign’s closing rally on November 18. — Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP

José Antonio Kast is a 55-year-old conservative lawyer representing the far right. After 20 years of militancy in the ultra-conservative Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, he is one of the founders of the Republican party and tries to maintain the neoliberal model inherited from the Pinochet dictatorship.

He promises to impose “order, security and freedom”, in addition to reducing the state’s presence in institutions, reducing taxes, privatizing state-owned companies and eliminating the Ministry of Women and Gender Equity.

Contrary to abortion, Kast has already released fake news on the subject. In 2017, he also ran for election, but came in fourth, with 7.93% of the vote.

Boric: the candidate from the left

3 of 3 In Valparaíso, left alliance candidate Gabriel Boric speaks at his campaign’s closing rally on November 18th. — Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP In Valparaíso, left alliance candidate Gabriel Boric speaks at his campaign’s closing rally on November 18th. — Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP

Gabriel Boric is 35 years old (minimum age to run for President of Chile) and is the candidate of the left alliance, which brings together the Communist Party and the Frente Amplio.

In his campaign, he advocated a model of state similar to that of some European countries. It also proposed the creation of a minimum pension of 250 thousand pesos (about R$ 1,700).

The system would be financed by the contribution of active workers. Active workers currently pay 10%, and Boric says the idea would be to gradually increase that contribution up to 18% (and that a portion of the charge would be paid by the employer).