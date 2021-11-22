Chile will have right-winger Kast against left-winger Boric in 2nd round

This will be the first time since the return to democracy in 1990 that the traditional center-left and center-right parties have failed to make it through the first round.

O Chile will have a dispute between the ultra-rightist José Antonio Kast and the leftist Gabriel Boric, in the second round of presidential elections, scheduled for December 19th. At least, that is what the count of the country points out, which with 71.45% of the ballot boxes, shows Kast with 28.30%, and Boric with 25.07%. As such, this will be the first time since the return to democracy in 1990 that the traditional center-left and center-right parties have failed to make it through the first round.

The population’s favorite candidates have very different agendas, which will force Chileans to choose in December between the most left-wing government since Salvador Allende (1970-1973) or the most right-wing since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). Boric, a 35-year-old MP and former student leader who describes himself as an environmentalist, feminist and regionalist, wants to expand the state’s role to a model of welfare similar to that of Europe. Kast, a 55-year-old Catholic lawyer, wants to reduce the role of the state, lower taxes, tackle irregular migration and ban gay marriage and all forms of abortion.

the liberal economist Franc Parisi, who lives in the United States and did not even go to Chile for the elections, remains the surprise of the day, with 13.31% of the votes, according to the last count. Parisi thus moves the ruling former minister and Sebastián Sichel to fourth place and pushes the center-left candidate, the Christian Democrat Yasna Provoste, to fifth place. Far behind, with less than 8% of the vote, are Marco Enríquez-Ominami and Eduardo Artés, from the radical left.

