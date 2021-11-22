China Tested with Hypersonic Weapon That Managed to Fire a Missile, Says US Newspaper | World

New information about the test with the hypersonic weapon that China carried out in July was revealed by the newspaper “Financial Times” on Sunday (22).

China carried out the tests in July, but it was not until October that the information was made public by the “Financial Times”. The United States recognized the Chinese advances.

According to new details published by the newspaper, China has managed to develop two hypersonic weapons:

One is a maneuverable missile that is powered by an engine;

The other is a vehicle that glides and reaches a speed equivalent to five times the speed of sound; this aircraft can carry nuclear warheads and also fire missiles.

This second aircraft has a technology that no other country has been able to develop.

In the military test, the hypersonic gliding vehicle even fired a missile in the South China Sea, according to sources heard by the “Financial Times”.

US experts try to understand how China developed this technology. They also discuss what the projectile’s purpose is — one party believes it’s a projectile to fire a missile from the air, and others think it’s a defense system that destroys missiles in the air.

The US worries that the second type of hypersonic weapon could circle the South Pole, and the Americans built their defense system with threats coming from the North Pole in mind.

This new system would give China more options for hitting US targets.

During the Cold War, the Russians even tried to develop a similar system, but it was more primitive.

US says they would have difficulty defending themselves

In October, Mark Milley, the US chief of staff, said in an interview that China is making significant strides in hypersonic weapons systems, which the United States would find difficult to defend against.

“What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapons system. And that’s very worrisome,” Milley told Bloomberg television station.

He also mentioned the comparisons made to the Soviet Union’s first victories in the space race during the Cold War. “I don’t know if it’s a moment [como o lançamento do] Sputnik, but I think it’s very close to that,” the general said.

The Soviet Union launched the Sputnik satellite in 1957, which surprised the US and raised fears it was falling behind technologically in an ever-accelerating arms race.