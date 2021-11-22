China’s New Hypersonic Weapon Travels 5 Times Faster Than Sound – International

THE China tested one hypersonic weapon in july with a technology that allowed to fire a missile from a glider vehicle at a speed five times the speed of sound – a capability that no country has demonstrated to date, reported the British newspaper Financial Times on Sunday, 21.

The advance allowed the China launch an artifact with the so-called hypersonic coupled glider vehicle, a maneuverable spacecraft that travels very fast and can carry a nuclear warhead or normal.

In the test, upon reaching a certain height, the ballistic missile separated from the glider vehicle and managed to maneuver and reach hypersonic speed during its flight over the South China Sea, a disputed territory and scene of geopolitical tensions.

Experts at Darpa, the Pentagon’s advanced research agency, remain unsure how China overcame physics restrictions by firing missiles from a vehicle traveling at hypersonic speeds.

Pentagon analysts believe the projectile was an air-to-air missile. Others say it was a countermeasure rocket, which would be used to destroy other countries’ missile defense systems so they couldn’t shoot down the hypersonic weapon in action.

Both Russia and the US have been developing hypersonic weapons for several years, but Chinese technology is, according to experts interviewed by the Financial Times, much more developed than that of the Kremlin or the Pentagon.

“This development is troubling, as it should be for all who seek peace and stability in the region and beyond,” a spokesman for the US National Security Council told the newspaper. “This also has to do with our concern about the military capability of the People’s Republic of China.”

O hypersonic vehicle that fired the missile it was designed in space from an orbital bombing system that manages to fly over the Polp Sul. This is also a point of concern to American experts, because it would allow Beijing to bypass US missile defenses, which are usually aimed at missiles that come from the North Pole.

Although hypervelocity missiles have proven that they can fly at speeds never reached and eventually cover intended distances with maneuvers, some of them missed the point of impact by up to 40 km – the case of China’s sophisticated nuclear glider, which needs the support of a heavy rocket on launch.

What are China’s hypersonic weapons

There are two types of hypersonic weapons. The first is a highly maneuverable missile, powered by an engine. The second is a glider vehicle.

In 2019, China successfully tested the Xingkong-2 (“Starry Sky-2”) for the first time, an unmanned hypersonic aircraft that, according to the Chinese government, traveled at 7,344 kilometers per hour. In other words, six times faster than the speed of sound, capable of making a complete turn on the equator in less than two hours.

The hypersonic glider vehicle (HGV) is a spacecraft – not unlike the space shuttle – that is launched into orbit in a rocket. It then reenters the atmosphere and flies toward its target at more than five times the speed of sound.

The HGV can act like a conventional weapon, using its speed to destroy a target on impact. But China is developing HGVs that can carry nuclear warheads.

The orbital bombing system gives China more ways to hit American targets. Moscow implemented a system called the “fractional orbital bombing system” during the Cold War, but it was less advanced and lacked a maneuverable hypersonic glider vehicle.

The hypersonic test comes as China rapidly expands its nuclear forces in a way that suggests it is abandoning the “minimal deterrent” posture it has held for decades. The US recently said the Chinese would quadruple their nuclear warheads to at least 1,000 this decade. The Chinese embassy said it was “not aware” of the missile test.

“We are absolutely not interested in an arms race with other countries,” said Liu Pengyu, the embassy spokesman. “In recent years, the US has been making excuses like ‘the threat from China’ to justify the expansion of its weapons and the development of hypersonic weapons.”

Beijing rejected the FT’s first disclosure of the hypersonic weapons test, saying it was instead a test of a reusable space vehicle. But a test of that rover took place 11 days before the test of the hypersonic weapons, according to people familiar with the two launches. The FT also reported that China carried out another test of hypersonic weapons on 13 August.

Gen. David Thompson, deputy chief of space operations for the US Space Force, said the Americans “are not as advanced” as China or Russia in hypersonic weapons.

“We have to catch up very quickly. The Chinese have had an incredibly aggressive hypersonic program for several years,” Thompson told the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, recently called the weapons test a “Sputnik moment,” a reference to the Soviet Union becoming the first to place a satellite in space in 1957.