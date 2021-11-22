Chinese sect that believes in women as Jesus’ reincarnation expands underground

Jesus has already returned, and he is a woman. This is the basis of the belief of Church of Almighty God (also known as Eastern Lightning), a sect banned by the Chinese government in 1995, but which continues to enlist the faithful. It is currently estimated that they are between 3 and 4 million.

The reincarnation of Jesus would go by the name of Yang Xiangbin, or simply Deng. To be safe, the name was never confirmed. deng would be girlfriend of Zhao Weishan, the founder of the Chinese sect.

The official history of the origin of the sect says: “In 1991, a sister in the church was transformed and received the word of the Holy Spirit and witnessed ‘the name of God’ and ‘the coming of God.’ Everyone was excited but did not understand what was happening. Then Christ began to speak , delivering one speech after another. People passed them around and felt they were the words of the Holy Spirit, and certainly of God.”

Most followers are formed by middle-aged single women, who abandon their families to live in secret, house-run churches. Much information about the religious group is censored by the communist regime, which officially names it as “Evil Cult”.

The cult has a reputation for violence, according to the Beijing regime, adopting the kidnapping tactics to force conversions. The Church of Almighty God is classified by the government as “the most violent cult in the country”. An example of this aggressive behavior occurred, according to official information, in 2002, when members of the sect kidnapped 34 members of a Protestant house church. The victims were held in private prison for two weeks, when they were indoctrinated to convert and accept Deng as Jesus reincarnated. Those who resisted had part of a severed ear, according to reports produced by the government.

Chinese with severed ear part, supposedly by members of the Christian sect Photo: Reproduction

In 2014, a woman was beaten to death at a McDonald’s branch in Hong Kong after she resisted a group of six people believed to be recruiting new members to the sect.. Local media claimed that, for followers of the cult, the woman in the cafeteria was a “demon”.

You sect founders fled to New York (USA) with the status of refugees persecuted by the Chinese government, reported a report by “Daily Star”. Many followers would have had the same fate. There are large numbers of supporters living in South Korea and Taiwan. The British government has already received requests for asylum seekers.

Copies of books from the Church of Almighty God Photo: Reproduction

Even after the apocalypses announced by Deng were not confirmed, the sect did not lose strength. In one of them, thousands of believers were arrested for propagating that the end of the world was near and that “Deng would be on the throne of God for the Last Judgment”.