City doesn’t give Everton a chance, wins and keeps chasing leaders Chelsea

Playing at Etihad Stadium, City beat Everton 3-0 in an afternoon of great goals. Sterling, Rodrio and Bernardo Silva scored

Manchester City and Everton faced each other this Sunday (21) at Eithad Stadium, for the 12th round of the Premier League. better for the Citizens, who won 3-0, with goals from Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

Best moments

the matches of Manchester City and Everton for the Premier League you follow LIVE with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After the victory in the derby against the Manchester United, those commanded by Pep Guardiola arrived for the match thinking only of the victory so as not to leave the leader Chelsea shoot.

already the Toffees they came in the opposite situation. With five consecutive matches without a win, the team Rafa Benitez he saw the European competition zone further and further away.

And the first half reflected the distinct phases. City dominated, while Everton only defended. And the Manchester blues opened the scoring in Sterling’s great goal after the release of João Cancelo.

In the final stage, it didn’t take long for the second to come out. On minute nine, Rodri took the lead and landed a beautiful shot at the angle to score a great goal at Etihad Stadium.

The third, and which closed the score, came at 40. Gündogan made a good move and served Palmer. The attacker tried to kick, the ball swerved and fell to Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese only had the trouble to turn in the output of pickford.

Championship status

With the result, City will 26 points and is three of the leader Chelsea.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Everton is in 11th, far from the classification zone for European competitions, with 15.

great afternoon

The City fan was at Etihad Stadium this Sunday afternoon and thanked him for every pound paid for the ticket. The 2-0 victory came with goals worthy of standing applause.

The first by Sterling, taking João Cancelo’s beautiful trivela release from the first. The second, in a firecracker by Rodri who found the Pickford angle.

City players celebrating Premier League goal Lynne Cameron/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

upcoming games

Manchester City returns to the field next Wednesday (24) for the Champions League and face the Paris Saint-Germain, at home, for the 5th round, at 5 pm.

Everton will only return to the field next weekend. On Sunday (28), he faces the Brentford, away from home, at 11 am, in departure with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.





Datasheet

Manchester City 3 x 0 Everton

GOALS: Manchester City: Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte (Aké) and João Cancelo; Rodri, Gündoğan and Bernardo Silva; Sterling, Foden (Mahrez) and Palmer (McAtee). Technician: Pep Guardiola

EVERTON: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane and Digne; Gordon, Delph (Rondon), Allan (Onyango), Gray (Iwobi) and Townsend; Richardson. Technician: Rafa Benitez