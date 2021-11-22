Civil Police to investigate PM for not having called the police station in the case of the ten dead in the Complexo do Salgueiro

Bruno Cleuder, the chief investigating those responsible for the ten deaths in Palmeira, in Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, said that he will investigate the reason why the Military Police did not report the fact to the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo , Itaboraí and Maricá (DHNSGI). The delegate declined to be interviewed, as did the prosecutor of the 2nd Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in São Gonçalo.

The deaths took place a day after PM Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, 40, was murdered during a patrol in Complexo do Salgueiro.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Major Blaz, the vast majority of the dead were dressed in clothing or camouflage items. The Military Police also said that it would open an inquiry to investigate what had happened.

Among the dead is 17-year-old Kauã Brener Gonçalves Miranda. According to family members, the young man was the eldest of five siblings and was with friends.

“Everyone liked him.” He was a good brother. We don’t understand what happened. My mother is on the basis of medicine with this tragedy – said student Kailane Jully Gonçalves, 15 . “He is the eldest of five siblings,” he added.

Resident denounces: ‘We rescued the bodies and didn’t find any weapons. They carried out a slaughter’

The unemployed Milena Menezes Damasceno, 35, is the sister of the bricklayer’s assistant Rafael Menezes Alves, 26, known as Bob. According to the woman, the brother is among the dead. From the early hours of the day, she watches over the body of the youngest brother of five children:

“My brother was born and raised here. He was a bricklayer’s assistant and was on the street when everything happened. He was drinking with friends when the cops dragged him in and did it.

Bodies were collected by community residents Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

Civil servant Cleonice da Silva Araujo, 56, came from Maricá, to accompany the removal of the body of her brother Hélio da Silva Araujo, 53. She claims that her brother was killed.

‘Nobody here had anything against him. If it was a shot I would even accept it. But they beheaded my brother. Unfortunately, justice works that way. He lived here for 10 years. As long as they continue like this, many victims will be killed that way – denounced.

Bodies were removed from the mangroves by the residents themselves Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

old woman shot

An elderly woman was shot late this Sunday morning at Complexo do Salgueiro. In a statement, the Military Police informed that the 7th BPM was checking an occurrence involving the entry of an injured person at the Alberto Torres State Hospital (HEAT), in São Gonçalo. The agency stated that the situation was found at the health unit and that there was no information about the circumstances of the occurrence, which was sent to the 72nd DP (São Gonçalo).

The PM also said that, this Sunday afternoon, agents from the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) acted in the Complexo do Salgueiro, after information that one of the individuals who attacked the 7th BPM team, last Saturday, was still injured in the interior of this region. The teams were attacked in the vicinity of a forested mangrove area, causing an intense confrontation. In the action, two pistols were seized, 9mm caliber ammunition, 56 caliber 762 rifle ammunition, five magazines (02 for rifle and 03 for pistol), a camouflage uniform, 813 marijuana tablets, 3,734 white powder bags and 3,760 plastic bags material similar to crack. The occurrence was registered in the 72nd DP.