Close to closing, Extra supermarket sells stock with up to 50% off





With the closure of Extra’s hypermarket format announced in October, the chain starts a large stock-out, focusing on the Eletro, Bazaar and Textile categories. The settlement already takes place nationwide, in all of the more than 100 units in the network, with opportunities for up to 50% discount.

It is worth noting that the entire Eletro category for purchases over R$500 can be paid in up to 30 interest-free installments on Extra Cards. These items will be liquidated gradually until the units are completely demobilized and, for this reason, it is important that customers plan to visit the stores and identify the products that are available.

The Extra brand continues to serve its customers nationwide through more than 300 points of sale in the Mercado Extra and Mini Extra networks, in addition to the e-commerce ClubeExtra.com.br and the Clube Extra app.

See below some opportunities valid until November 23 or even while supplies last:

· Gardening accessories, stationery, “Do it yourself” category with tools in general with up to 40% OFF

· Automotive accessories up to 40% OFF

· All Childcare up to 40% OFF