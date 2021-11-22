Paulo Moura – 11:54 | updated on 11/21/2021 12:24 pm



Sergio Moro Photo: EFE/ Joédson Alves

An electoral poll released last week drew attention for bringing good numbers to former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. However, it was not only the data that jumped out, but also the fact that the company that carried out the research had its CNPJ registered with the Federal Revenue Service just three days before the release of the numbers.

This is shown by the Proof of Registration and Registration Status of Ponteio Politica, obtained by the Full.News this Sunday (21). The document, which is issued by the IRS website and is open for public consultation through a search by the CNPJ number, indicates that the company’s registration opening date was the last Tuesday (16).

Ponteio was registered last Tuesday Photo: Reproduction / Federal Revenue

Three days later, on Friday, the 19th, traditional press vehicles released Ponteio’s numbers, which curiously showed more “full” data on the former judge compared to previous surveys. The 11% recorded by Moro, for example, was higher than the result of any other analysis for the second semester.

Despite Resolution 23,600/2019, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), establishing that research institutes are obliged to disclose detailed information about the analyses, this obligation is only applied from January 1st of the election year. As a result, the Ponteio query does not have known public data.

