Controversy make Sthe lose more than 100,000 followers

The so-called fraternal relationship between Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) has been having negative repercussions outside the house for days. This time, the controversy has earned the digital influencer the subtraction of part of its more than 9 million fans on Instagram.

The number, which hovered around 9,200,146 million, now approaches 9,097,224 million, resulting in more than 102,000 lost followers. The fact takes place in the same week that Victor Igoh, Sthe’s fiance, appeared without a ring.

The crisis also surrounds the life of the funkeiro, who, without knowing it, is already in a divorce process initiated by MC Mirella. The singer says she considers the exchanges of caresses as disrespectful attitudes.

Earlier, the partners of the two confined reacted to the idea of ​​trisal initiated by Dynho and Sthe during the polar party, which took place last Friday.

‘Polar Party’ heats up the pedestrian’s night of ‘A Fazenda 13’

