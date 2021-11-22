Controversy make Sthe lose more than 100,000 followers

The so-called fraternal relationship between Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) has been having negative repercussions outside the house for days. This time, the controversy has earned the digital influencer the subtraction of part of its more than 9 million fans on Instagram.

The number, which hovered around 9,200,146 million, now approaches 9,097,224 million, resulting in more than 102,000 lost followers. The fact takes place in the same week that Victor Igoh, Sthe’s fiance, appeared without a ring.

The crisis also surrounds the life of the funkeiro, who, without knowing it, is already in a divorce process initiated by MC Mirella. The singer says she considers the exchanges of caresses as disrespectful attitudes.

Earlier, the partners of the two confined reacted to the idea of ​​trisal initiated by Dynho and Sthe during the polar party, which took place last Friday.

'Polar Party' heats up the pedestrian's night of 'A Fazenda 13'

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during 'Polar Party'

1 / 16

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during 'Polar Party'

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Part of the decoration of the 'Polar Party'

two / 16

The Farm 2021: Part of the decoration of the 'Polar Party'

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the 'Polar Party'

3 / 16

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the 'Polar Party'

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoys night at the 'Polar Party'

4 / 16

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoys night at the 'Polar Party'

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico, farmer of the week, at the 'Polar Party'

5 / 16

The Farm 2021: Rico, Farmer of the Week, at the 'Polar Party'

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos enjoys night in confinement

6 / 16

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos enjoys night in confinement

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro enjoys party

7 / 16

2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro enjoys party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo embrace at the party

8 / 16

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo embrace at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: The Rich Farmer during the party

9 / 16

The Farm 2021: The Rich Farmer during the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor

10 / 16

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor

11 / 16

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline, Rico and Dayane talk at the party

12 / 16

The Farm 2021: Aline, Rico and Dayane talk at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões toast at the beginning of the party

13 / 16

The Farm 2021: Peons toast at the start of the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil smiling and singing Marília Mendonça

14 / 16

The Farm 2021: Bil smiling and singing Marília Mendonça

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Bil singing Marília Mendonça

15 / 16

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Bil singing Marília Mendonça

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party

16 / 16

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party

Play/Playplus

